Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
KNH surgeons reattached this boy's hand after a Chaff Cutter accident in October 2020.

Capital Health

Boy’s hand re-attached by KNH surgeons in rare surgery

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21- Surgeons at the Kenyatta National Hospital have, for the fifth time, conducted a successful hand reattachment procedure, with the latest case being a seven-year-old boy whose hand was chopped off accidentally three weeks ago. 

Benevolence Itachi had his hand chopped off on October 4, 2020, by a chaff cutter while as he his father in their farm and was immediately rushed to Nazareth Hospital which referred him to KNH. 

KNH lead surgeon Dr. Benjamin Wabwire on Wednesday told journalists that the procedure took about 10 hours and involved a team of surgeons, plastic surgeons and anesthetics.

“The limb had been preserved in a cool box as we always advise and they were able to get here in good time, Benevolence being a young child we are optimistic that he will be able to return to full function and his brain will adapt accordingly as he recovers,” he said.

D. Wabwire however, said the biggest challenge of dealing with such cases is distance, noting that the success of such procedures is determined by the time the amputated part arrives at the hospital. 

He said the amputated part should be preserved in a cool box between zero to two degrees and should get to the hospital within 10 to 12 hours of amputation.

For instance, he said, it has been difficult to have successful procedures to cases from far-flung areas like Kisii, Kwale, and Mombasa which get to the facility beyond 10-12 hours, because by that time most structures, including the vital cells are already dead.

“Our biggest challenge with these operations has been distance because they need to get to us within a specific time frame so that we are able to reconnect the blood flow to the amputated part,” said Dr. Wabwire.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The boy’s father, Anthony Iticha termed the whole situation a miracle.

“4th of October would have gone down as one of those days you will never forget in life, but here we are with a testimony, we owe it to God who made it possible and KNH doctors who have been very supportive,” Itachi told journalists.

KNH performed the first successful reattachment procedure in February 2018 for a severed hand of a 17- year old which was also cut off accidentally while cleaning a chaff cutter.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Guinea announces partial vote tally amid post-election violence

Conakry, Guinea, Oct 21 – Guinea’s electoral body announced a provisional vote tally for parts of the country Wednesday night, suggesting encouraging results for...

4 hours ago

World

France vows ‘won’t give up cartoons’ as teens charged over teacher’s killing

Paris, France, Oct 21 – Two teenagers accused of pointing out French teacher Samuel Paty to his killer who beheaded him were on Wednesday...

6 hours ago

Africa

Nigeria unrest spreads after shooting of protesters

Lagos, Nigeria, Oct 21 – Buildings in Nigeria’s main city of Lagos were torched on Wednesday and sporadic clashes erupted after the shooting of...

11 hours ago

Special Report

Captive-bred salmon in wild may do more harm than good

Paris, France, Oct 21 – Releasing captive-bred Atlantic salmon into the ocean, a long-standing practice to boost stocks for commercial fishing, reduces the rate...

11 hours ago

Politics

Nuclear weapons ban treaty nears coming into force

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct 21 – An international treaty banning nuclear weapons is on the verge of coming into force, campaigners said Wednesday, with the...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

Bolsonaro shoots down plan to buy Chinese vaccine

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct 21 – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday his government would not in fact purchase a Chinese-developed vaccine against...

11 hours ago

BBI

Tone down ‘Reggae’ Bravado, Ruto says after skipping BBI event

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Deputy President William Ruto has sent the clearest signal yet that he will oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

16 succumb to COVID in Kenya on a single day as 497 test positive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21- Kenya recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the highest on a single day recorded in the country. The deaths raised the...

13 hours ago