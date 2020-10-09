Body of engineering student who died abroad repatriated as Ruto, Muthama intervene

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The body of a 20 year-old Kenyan engineering student at Russia’s St Petersburg Electrotechnical University “LETI” who died abroad has finally been repatriated after Deputy President William Ruto offered financial assistance to the family.

The remains of Abraham Mutinda Mwendwa, an alumni of Alliance Boys High School (2017) arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday and proceeded to Kenyatta University Funeral Home for viewing.

The deceased was enrolled at the institution through government sponsorship. He passed away after spending two weeks in hospital.

According to the family, DP Ruto and Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama contributed towards the expatriation of the deceased after the hospital bill had accumulated to nearly Sh1.2 miilion

The funeral is slated for Tuesday, October 13 in Kangundo, Kaseve village, Machakos County.

Nearly two weeks ago, the deceased father Ambrose Mwendwa appealed to the government to help in the expatriation further decrying his inability to foot the bill after he lost his job in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic which struck the country in March.

“We are kindly and humbly requesting the Government through the Ministry of foreign Affairs to assist in preparation and repatriation so that my son’s body can be brought to Kenya for decent burial,” he told Capital FM .

Mwendwa who reached out to the Kenyan embassy in Moscow said the mission could not provide further support.

Maurice Okoth who heads the Mission in Moscow advised Mwendwa to contact the agent who processed his son’s admission to university to guide him on insurance arrangements.

“It’s unfortunate but Kindly note that preparation and repatriation of the body is the responsibility of the family,” Okoth wrote in response to Mwendwa’s request.