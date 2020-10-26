Connect with us

Bishop Oginde, who spoke at Bomas during the official launch of the final BBI report on Monday urged politicians to desist from using the divide and rule strategy in order to advance their interests/FILE

BBI

Bishop Oginde urges apolitical approach to BBI law review

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya October 26 – Christ Is the Answer Ministry (CITAM) Bishop David Oginde has called for de-escalation of political confrontations to facilitate an apolitical approach to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process.

Oginde, who spoke at Bomas during the official launch of the final BBI report on Monday urged politicians to desist from using the divide and rule strategy in order to advance their interests.

“I want to plead with political leaders. Allow the current process to objectively lay a foundation for the future of this nation, we must remember that the laws you make today will tie your hands and feet tomorrow. The liberties you take away today will imprison you tomorrow,” he said.

The CITAM Bishop said politicization of the process could erode gains for the citizens.

 “We are finding ourselves with laws that cannot satisfy the desire of political class but do not effectively address our national needs and aspirations,” Oginde said.

Oginde further said that religious leaders are yet to review the report before deciding on whether to support it, but highlighted that serious issues on church, marriage and family have not been addressed in the report.

“We have noticed that the pillar of religion and faith is missing issues of marriage and family need to be taken care of. As a religious community we are going to review the report and make our position known,” he added.

