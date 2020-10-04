Connect with us

Capital News

Kenya

Beware of online dating sites, DCI warns after a foreigner was lured by a woman

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Police have warned Kenyans and foreigners to be wary of online dating sites, after a foreigner was lured by a woman.

The Asian was lured by a woman on September 22, to a house in Imara Daima, where three men joined in and forced him give the money. He lost Sh453,000.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the fraudsters who have since been arrested first tortured the victim and forced him to reveal his ATM pin number, before withdrawing the cash and later dumping him along Mombasa Road.

The victim had been lured to a house within Muimara estate in Imara Daima by a lady identified by police as Mary Mukii Kioko. Most of the sites are disguised as massage parlors.

Detectives said they recovered six mobile phones, a PDQ machine and an agent book from a local commercial bank, assorted ATM cards among other items.

On the dating sites, women display semi-nude photos with a brief description of what to expect also containing their mobile phone numbers.

Even though some sites are genuinely operated by commercial sex workers, some have gone rogue and partnered with criminals to rob victims, according to police.

