Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Embrace Women leaders led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru when they addressed a press conference in Nairobi on October 19, 2020.

BBI

BBI seeks to make two-thirds Gender rule mandatory

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct  22- The entrenched gender inequality in the country where women feel marginalized in decision-making and political representation may be cured if recommendations in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report are adopted.

The Taskforce wants the adoption of a political representation system that will make it mandatory for Parliament and the Executive to ensure that the Two-Thirds Gender Rule is observed.

This is after women and girls submitted that they felt excluded and marginalised, particularly in politics.

The Committee further proposes the creation of a strict monitoring system in the implementation of the two-thirds Gender Rule and execution of sanctions for non-compliance.

The proposal comes at a time Chief Justice David Maraga has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to pass the two third gender rule laws.

“A vast number of submissions regarding the lack of inclusivity for women were received during the validation process. The Steering Committee was struck by the deep and widespread feeling of exclusion and marginalization among the women of  Kenya, who felt that mainstream socio-cultural and political arrangements prevent them from fully accessing their rights under the Constitution,” the taskforce stated

“A specific concern of stakeholders was the entrenched political marginalization and particularly the lack of implementation of the two-thirds Gender Rule,” it states.

Parliament has failed to enact the gender rule that seeks to have more women in Parliament for the last 10 years, a move that prompted Chief Justice to issue the advisory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The matter is currently in court pending hearing and determination.

The Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji-led Committee also wants the fast-tracking of the enactment of the Menstrual Health Management Bill and the up-scaling of funding for social protection to protect children from teenage pregnancies, early marriages and Sexual Gender-Based Violence.

On the elderly, the task force said that the majority of the elderly are languishing in poverty and the National Government must take care of them by developing a suitable retirement benefits scheme in both private and public sectors.

The task force also wants the finalization and the implementation of the Pensions Management Information System (PMIS) of the Pensions Department to reduce the backlog of claims on pensions and other benefits.  

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner ODM leader Raila Odinga received the much-awaited BBI report on  with far-reaching recommendations that include the creation of the Prime Minister’s position among other proposals.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Deaths from non-Communicable diseases projected to rise in 10 years

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Deaths due to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are projected to rise to 55 percent by the year 2030. A retrospective...

9 mins ago

Kenya

Westgate terror suspects’ sentencing pushed to Oct 30

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi has postponed the sentencing of two convicted persons found to have participated in the attack...

60 mins ago

County News

MP Aisha Jumwa and her lover charged with murder

MOMBASA, Kenya Oct 22 – Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her lover Geoffrey Okuto were charged with murder on Thursday. Both pleaded not guilty...

1 hour ago

World

Egypt to vote for new ‘rubber-stamp’ parliament

Cairo, Egypt, Oct 22 – Egyptians go to the polls this weekend to elect a new parliament, which critics say will just replicate a...

5 hours ago

BBI

BBI Wants Chebukati And Other IEBC Commissioners Vetted Afresh

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will undergo radical changes in its management structure if recommendations by the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya keen to reclaim her position in Space

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22- Kenya has embarked on a journey to reclaim its position in the space sector to enhance access to services and...

5 hours ago

BBI

How BBI intends to end delayed payments for government suppliers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Suppliers doing business with the government will no longer have to chase payments for months or even years if...

5 hours ago

BBI

BBI report about Kenyans, not us: Uhuru, Raila

KISII, Kenya Oct 22 – President Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to read and understand the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report unveiled Wednesday. He said...

6 hours ago