BBI roots wants DPP and DCI offices strengthened for effective prosecutions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – In a move aimed at enhancing investigations and ultimately successful prosecution of cases, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report has proposed the strengthening of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Heads of the two institutions, which are critical in the Criminal Justice System, have been at loggerheads lately after differing on each one’s mandate.

While DPP Noordin Haji insists that his office must approve all prosecutions, DCI Director George Kinoti holds that he can still by-pass the DPP and commence prosecutions.

Even though the BBI report released on Wednesday did not specifically dwell on the friction, it calls for strengthening of the two offices, with adequate resources for effective performance.

For the DCI, the report seeks to create a harmonious working environment, with focus on achieving prosecution-led investigations.

To achieve this, the report calls for the implementation of, “secure case management databases linking DCI and ODPP.”

Further, it calls for the strengthening of the financial and accounting investigation capabilities of the DCI.

The report further calls for training of staff in both institutions on special advanced courses in criminology, technology, forensics and other technical fields.

It also proposed the allocation of more resources to the Government Chemist as an equally important player in complex investigations.

The report was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday at the Kisii State Lodge.

The report is expected to be officially launched on Monday next week at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, with the two leaders already drumming support for the document which has received opposition from Deputy President William Ruto and leaders loyal to him.