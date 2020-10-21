BBI recommends Prime Minister’s post and Official opposition Leader in expanded Executive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21- The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is finally out, with far-reaching recommendations that include the creation of the Prime Minister’s position.

This is the main recommedation in the report that is likely to dominate the political arena fuelled by the apparent differences pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga on one side and Deputy President William Ruto on the other.

“The BBI report is not about creating a Prime Minister’s position or president for anyone,” said President Kenyatta when he received the report in Kisii State Lodge on Wednesday, “this report is about Kenyans.”

Odinga too appeared to defend the proposal in the report saying, “this report and recommendations in it are not about Uhuru Kenyatta or myself.”

Chapter Eight of the BBI report on the Legislature, the Senator Yusuf Haji-led Task Force recommends the creation of the Prime Minister’s position, two Deputies, Cabinet Ministers, the Attorney General and the Leader of Official Opposition, being the person who was the runner-up in the presidential election.

“This recommendation therefore, proposes the introduction of the Office of the Prime Minister and Two Deputy Prime Ministers,” the report states, explaining that expanding the executive will help tame the winner-takes it all approach that is to blame for perennial violence after every electioneering period.