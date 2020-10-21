BBI not about President or PM posts, Uhuru and Raila say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21- The much-awaited report of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was handed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and hi handshake partner Raila Odinga on Wednesday, but Kenyans will have to wait until Monday for the formal launch.

It was handed to them by the Senator Yusuf Haji-led Task Force, Kisii State Lodge, where Deputy President William Ruto, who has vowed to oppose it was missing.

President Kenyatta said the report is “holistic and will help address constitutional and non-constitutional issues ailing the country since independence.”

“This document does not belong, first and foremost, to me and Raila (Odinga). It belongs to you,” the President said, and urged Kenyans to read and understand it when it is unveiled at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Monday.

He said the report has a myriad of recommendations that, if adopted either through a referendum or parliament legislation, seeks to enhance inclusivity and national unity.

“This document is not about this individual presidency and that individual premiership. What we are looking for is a document for prosperity,” he said.

With the report, he said, Kenyans now have a golden opportunity to pave their future together.

The former Prime Minister said the country can now engage in a meaningful conversation on its future, as guided in the detailed report which has already received criticism from Ruto and leaders loyal to him as he angles himself to succeed President Kenyatta whose second and final term comes to an end in 2022.

“The BBI report recommendations are not cast in stone. They are for you to engage,” Odinga said, also dismissing Ruto and his allies’ claim that BBI was crafted to propel the Opposition chief to the presidency while creating Kenyatta’s a plum Prime Minister’s post when he retires.

“This is the day that many people have been waiting for. We now have a report that people can talk about it,” Raila said of the report that is a product of his handshake with Kenyatta.