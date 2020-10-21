Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga shake hands at the steps of Harambee House on March 9, 2018 when they agreed to end political hostilities /FILE - PSCU

BBI

BBI not about President or PM posts, Uhuru and Raila say

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21- The much-awaited report of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was handed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and hi handshake partner Raila Odinga on Wednesday, but Kenyans will have to wait until Monday for the formal launch.

It was handed to them by the Senator Yusuf Haji-led Task Force, Kisii State Lodge, where Deputy President William Ruto, who has vowed to oppose it was missing.

President Kenyatta said the report is “holistic and will help address constitutional and non-constitutional issues ailing the country since independence.”

“This document does not belong, first and foremost, to me and Raila (Odinga). It belongs to you,” the President said, and urged Kenyans to read and understand it when it is unveiled at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Monday.

He said the report has a myriad of recommendations that, if adopted either through a referendum or parliament legislation, seeks to enhance inclusivity and national unity.

“This document is not about this individual presidency and that individual premiership. What we are looking for is a document for prosperity,” he said.

With the report, he said, Kenyans now have a golden opportunity to pave their future together.

The former Prime Minister said the country can now engage in a meaningful conversation on its future, as guided in the detailed report which has already received criticism from Ruto and leaders loyal to him as he angles himself to succeed President Kenyatta whose second and final term comes to an end in 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The BBI report recommendations are not cast in stone. They are for you to engage,” Odinga said, also dismissing Ruto and his allies’ claim that BBI was crafted to propel the Opposition chief to the presidency while creating Kenyatta’s a plum Prime Minister’s post when he retires.

“This is the day that many people have been waiting for. We now have a report that people can talk about it,” Raila said of the report that is a product of his handshake with Kenyatta.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

France honours beheaded teacher as judge questions suspects

Paris, France, Oct 21 – France will pay tribute Wednesday to a history teacher beheaded for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed in a...

14 mins ago

Africa

UN Libya envoy ‘optimistic’ on ceasefire prospects

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct 21 – The UN’s Libya envoy said Wednesday she was “quite optimistic” about the prospects of a ceasefire emerging from talks...

18 mins ago

World

Sudan eyes economic recovery after planned US terror delisting

Khartoum, Sudan, Oct 20 – Sudan on Tuesday hailed US plans to remove it from its state sponsors of terrorism blacklist, saying the move...

22 mins ago

Africa

Nigeria in shock after deadly shooting of protesters

Lagos, Nigeria, Oct 21 – Nigerians were in shock on Wednesday after a deadly shooting of peaceful protesters in the biggest city Lagos that...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Brazil embraces Chinese Covid vaccine after row

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct 21 – Brazil’s health minister said Tuesday the country would add the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19 to its...

3 hours ago

World

US election 2020: two weeks to go

Washington, United States, Oct 20 – One candidate for the White House is crisscrossing the United States; the other is at home, preparing for...

3 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly set to start vetting envoys nominated by President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21- The National Assembly is set to start vetting 15 nominees of President Uhuru Kenyatta for various positions of Ambassador and...

3 hours ago

World

Tanzania readies for polls after years of ‘hell’ for opposition

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Oct 21 – Tundu Lissu, shot 16 times in an assassination attempt, returned to Tanzania to run for president —...

4 hours ago