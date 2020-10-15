Connect with us

Capital News
Bader, who is vying as an independent candidate was handed his certificate by the Commission’s Returning Officer Yusuf Abubakar and Deputy Returning Officer Joseph Mwero/IEBC

Bader, Ruto’s choice for Msambweni mini poll cleared by IEBC

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday cleared Feisal Abdallah Bader for the Msambweni parliamentary by-election, slated for December 15. 

Bader, who is vying as an independent candidate was handed his certificate by the Commission’s Returning Officer Yusuf Abubakar and Deputy Returning Officer Joseph Mwero. 

Bader enjoys the backing of Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, the Deputy President having decided to back a candidate of his choice after the ruling Jubilee Party withdrew from the race in support of the ODM candidate.

ODM’s flag will be flown by former Bongwe-Gombato MCA Omar Boga who bagged the party’s ticket in recently concluded primaries.

On Tuesday Wiper Party unveiled Shee Abdulrahman as its candidate for the Msambweni Parliamentary seat.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka however dismissed claims that the contest for the Msambweni parliamentary seat is a two-horse race between Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, and told the duo to prepare for a ‘political shock’.

Sharlet Akinyi, another independent candidate, also received a clearance certificate for the Msambweni by-election.

The poll agency also cleared aspirants for Members of County Assembly for Kahawa Wendani, Kisumu North, Dabaso, Wundanyi, Lake View and Gaturi. 

Kisumu North ODM Candidate Samuel Otieno Dede was handed his clearance certificate by Kisumu North Returning Officer Dennis Omare Obara.

Daniel Osala Odero, an independent candidate, was presented with a clearance certificate to contest for the Kisumu North MCA.

The Commission stated that the validation of candidates will run from Thursday to Friday October 16.

