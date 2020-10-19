Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior PS Karanja Kibicho addressing a press conference in Kisii on October 19, 2020 ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

County News

All Set For Mashujaa Day Celebrations In Kisii

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Kenya will hold celebrations for its heroes on Tuesday, presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The celebrations known as Mashujaa Day will be held at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii where hundreds of dignitaries are expected.

“We are fully prepared and all is set for the celebrations,” said Karanja Kibicho, the Interior Principal Secretary who chairs the national celebrations committee.

“Everything is in place,” Kibicho said, “all the security arrangements are also well in place.”

Kisii Governor James Ongwae too said the county is prepared to host the celebrations, the first national day public gathering to be held since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country in March.

Ongwae said his administration in collaboration with the national government had set up the necessary measures to ensure the COVID-19 safety protocols are observed.

“You are all welcome to Kisii, the land of matoke (bananas). Remember that this country came into being because of our heroes,” he said.

The celebrations will be the first major national event for the region which was initially poised to host the Madaraka Day celebrations in June but the event was shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I thank the President for leading us in implementing measures which have seen the reduction in the rate of infections of COVID-19 and for honouring the pledge to hold this national event in Kisii,” Ongwae said.

The commemoration of the event which is held rotationally has so far been held in the counties of Mombasa, Nakuru, Machakos, Narok, Kakamega, Nyeri and Meru.

Interior Principal Secretary Kibicho said all the infrastructural requirements for the event are in place.

“We have been in the region for weeks trying to ensure that the infrastructure is ready. The national celebrations committee composed of my colleagues has done a great job to ensure that the day turns out to be a success,” he said Monday.

Only 3,000 invited guests will be allowed into the Gusii Stadium due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Kibicho said the decision was made due to the COVID- 19 pandemic that has forced everyone, including the government to adopt a ‘new normal.’

“Therefore, as we host this national day we will ensure that we follow all COVID-19 protocols, so that it cannot become a problem as we celebrate, therefore the usual hosting of crowds, usual display of kids, scouts will be missed during this year’s celebrations but we will ensure that our Mashujaa get the dignity they deserve in our celebrations,” he said.

He added that already the government has placed mounted screens in strategic locations to allow the residents to follow the proceedings outside the stadium and its environs.

President Kenyatta is expected to lead the nation in the fete also known as the Heroes’ Day that is commemorated to honor all those who contributed towards the struggle for Kenya’s independence or positively contributed in the post-independence Kenya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

French police target Islamist networks after teacher’s beheading

Paris, France, Oct 19 – French police on Monday launched a series of raids targeting Islamist networks three days after the beheading of a...

5 mins ago

business

Alibaba fintech arm gets nod for record IPO listing in Hong Kong

Beijing, China, Oct 19 – The financial arm of Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba received Monday a green light from Chinese regulators to list in...

12 mins ago

Africa

Death toll climbs as Nigeria protests spiral

Lagos, Nigeria, Oct 19 – Crowds took to the streets again in Nigeria’s largest cities on Monday as the death toll rose in snowballing...

22 mins ago

Africa

Bwire Says China-Africa media Forum Key In Assessing Impact Of Technology

The strides made by the media towards building a knowledge society in Africa and China will be assessed next month as the country hosts...

35 mins ago

Kenya

IEBC develops COVID-19 protocols for upcoming by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has developed COVID-19 protocols for conducting forthcoming electoral activities in the country...

2 hours ago

World

Europe tightens virus curbs as global cases top 40 million

Brussels, Belgium, Oct 19 – A raft of European nations including Italy and Belgium took urgent new measures on Monday to combat a second...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

No, you can’t discharge my wife over high bills, man tells Karen Hospital in court case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19-The family of a patient admitted at Karen Hospital in Nairobi is opposed to an attempt by the institution to have...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 195 COVID-19 cases as 7 more patients succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Kenya’s coronavirus cases rose to 45, 076 Monday when the Ministry of Health announced confirmation of 195 new case....

3 hours ago