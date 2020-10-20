Alarm as Kenya records 571 COVID-19 cases on a single day after sustained decline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Cases of COVID-19 disease in the country shot up to 45,647 Tuesday, when 571 new infections were detected.

This was the highest cases on a single day since last month, after a sustained decline which saw the country record as law as 150 cases daily raising hopes of containing the pandemic.

But it is the new trend that raised an alarm, with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warning of a possible second wave.

“We are not out of danger yet,” Kagwe said at the weekend, “we need to be extra vigilant and take precautions because we are staring at the second wave.”

He said the new cases detected Tuesday were confirmed from 3,963 samples.

He also announced three fatalities raising the countries deaths from the pandemic to 842.

Kagwe said 438 people recovered from the disease with 373 of those from the home-based program while 65 were discharged from various health facilities. The country has recorded 32,522 since April.

Kagwe said there were 43 patients in the Intensive Care Unit in various hospitals, while 41 were on supplementary ogygene. In total, 1,059 patients were admitted to various health facilities by Tuesday.