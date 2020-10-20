Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
COVID-19 tests were conducted in Nairobi on October 17, 2020.

Capital Health

Alarm as Kenya records 571 COVID-19 cases on a single day after sustained decline

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Cases of COVID-19 disease in the country shot up to 45,647 Tuesday, when 571 new infections were detected.

This was the highest cases on a single day since last month, after a sustained decline which saw the country record as law as 150 cases daily raising hopes of containing the pandemic.

But it is the new trend that raised an alarm, with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warning of a possible second wave.

“We are not out of danger yet,” Kagwe said at the weekend, “we need to be extra vigilant and take precautions because we are staring at the second wave.”

He said the new cases detected Tuesday were confirmed from 3,963 samples.

He also announced three fatalities raising the countries deaths from the pandemic to 842.

Kagwe said 438 people recovered from the disease with 373 of those from the home-based program while 65 were discharged from various health facilities. The country has recorded 32,522 since April.

Kagwe said there were 43 patients in the Intensive Care Unit in various hospitals, while 41 were on supplementary ogygene. In total, 1,059 patients were admitted to various health facilities by Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Danish sub killer arrested after failed prison escape

Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct 20 – The Danish man sentenced to life in jail for the murder of journalist Kim Wall aboard his homemade submarine...

21 mins ago

County News

Always think positive, Uhuru tells the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20- President Uhuru Kenyatta has appealed to Kenyan youth to avoid pessimism in order to become heroes and voices of change...

51 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Handshake of Equals for Win-win Cooperation

I was kind of disappointed somehow, frankly, upon my first-ever arrival at JKIA on August 29, 2008. A very friendly and hospitable airport. But,...

1 hour ago

World

Israel, UAE agree to visa-free travel as ties deepen

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct 20 – Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to visa-free travel on Monday, an unprecedented arrangement between Israel and...

2 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru on BBI: Time to change the Constitution is now

KISII, Kenya 0CT 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has emphasised the need to change the constitution, outlining the benefits it will have for future...

5 hours ago

BBI

Raila says Reggae is back and unstoppable! BBI rallies lined up

KISII, Kenya 0CT 20 – Opposition chief Raila Odinga has reignited the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) conversation, declaring “Reggae is Back”. Odinga, who spoke...

6 hours ago

World

Virus, what virus? India gets back to work

Sinnar, India, Oct 20 – India is on course to top the world in coronavirus cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging...

6 hours ago

BBI

All eyes in Kisii: will Uhuru, Raila talk BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – Kenya is celebrating its heroes who selflessly fought for independence. The celebrations known as Mashujaa Day are being held...

9 hours ago