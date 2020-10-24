947 COVID-19 cases reported from 6,862 samples, 100 patients on critical care

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – The Ministry of Health reported 947 coronavirus cases on Saturday identified from 6,862 samples tested since Friday.

The detection of the new cases raised COVID-19 infections registered since March to 48, 790.

Kenya’s 24-hour COVID-19 positivity rate rose 13.8 per cent above a two-day average of 12.2 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a year-old child and a 96-year-old were among the new cases with 595 being males while 352 are females.

Nairobi County accounted for the lion’s share with 154 new cases followed by Nakuru with 146, Kakamega (46), Mombasa and Kisumu thirty-seven cases each while Kiambu and Kericho recorded thirty cases each.

Kagwe further announced that 12 more patients had succumbed to the virus pushing fatalities to 896.

The CS pointed out that currently, 100 patients are in critical care with 22 admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 62 on supplementary oxygen and 16 on High Dependency Unit.

At the same time, 455 patients recovered, among them 343 from home-based care and 112 from hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 33,876.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise for the last 3 weeks with health experts and the Ministry of Health warning of a second wave.

Health CS has on several occasions urged Kenyans not to lower their guard saying containment measures may be escalated if the cases continue to rise due to lack of adherence to set guidelines.