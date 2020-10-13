70pc of polled parents concerned children could contract COVID-19 in schools: TIFA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – A new survey by the Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has revealed that 70 per cent of households in the low-income areas in Nairobi with school-going children fear that their children could contract coronavirus in schools following the reopening of primary and secondary learning centres for Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 learners.

In-person learning resumed on Monday, after a long break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced closure in March.

The survey was conducted in Huruma, Kibera, Mathare, Korogocho, Mukuru kwa Njenga and Kawangware between between September 24 and October 2.

Majority of the 555 respondents sampled expressed anxiety over the safety of their children.

The level of worry was most significant among women at 73 per cent with the level of worry among men reported at 67 per cent.

“The objective of the study was to measure the level of awareness of the disease among residents of selected lowincome areas in Nairobi, and their level of concern with it,” Maggie Ireri, TIFA’s Chief Executive Officer said.

Ireri said 44 per cent of parents with children are very worried that their school-going children will infect them with coronavirus with the level of worry in women being highest at 51 per cent compared to men at 35 per cent.

The study reported that parents and guardians were particularly concerned that a majority of schools are not well prepared owing to their poor infrastructure.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday however, underscored the decision to re-open schools was purely premised on the need to keep the learners busy and exuded confidence that the situation is manageable.

He noted that the government would pull all the stops to ensure that the school-going children especially those who are from extremely poor family backgrounds would be given face masks.

“As we prepare to open all schools countrywide, we will need more masks for the less fortunate children. Social distancing will be a challenge so they must be masked,” he said.

The schools were reopened to enable preparations for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations which will commence on March 22, 2021 and end on March 24, 2021, and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams set to start on March 25, 2021 and end on April 16, 2021.

The schools were reopened following a decline in COVID-19 cases in Kenya since August.

During the long COVID-19 break, the rate of early pregnancies among learners who were at home was identified as a major concern across the country.

As schools resumed physical learning, Magoha said no girl will be denied a chance to resume studies because of pregnancy.

“They are all welcome back to continue with their studies,” he said, even as he warned that perpetrators will face the law.

“We will not be able to provide masks to every learner,” he said, “but we shall provide them for the less fortunate. Parents are encouraged to purchase the reusable masks for their children for safety.”

CS Magoha directed headteachers not to send any learner home for school fees due to the economic situation in the country occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic that slowed businesses and forced others to close.