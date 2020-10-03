Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

312 COVID-19 recoveries registered as national death toll rises to 728

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — COVID-19 recoveries increased to 26,426 on Saturday after 312 patients were cleared by health officials having fully recovered from the disease that has claimed 728 lives in the country.

The health ministry announced three more deaths reported within 24 hours.

The 312 patients who recovered included 229 under home-based care.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported 261 newly detected cases raising virus cases registered since March to 39,184.

The cases reported on Saturday included twelve foreigners. 186 of the new cases are males while 75 are females.

47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

