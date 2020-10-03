Connect with us

Mombasa County Assembly/Handout

3 Mombasa MCAs, County Assembly staffer test positive for COVID-19

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 27 – Three Mombasa Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Speaker Fadhili Makarani said the Assembly leadership had as a result resolved to extend an ongoing recess for a further fourteen days.

“We have three of our colleagues who have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member has also been confirmed positive. We have therefore extended the recess for 14 more days,” said Makarani.

Speaking on phone, Makarani said the tests are still ongoing and fumigation of the Assembly premises will also be done in line with COVID-19 containment protocols.

Makarani however did not give the identity of the individuals that have contracted the disease.

