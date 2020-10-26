276 COVID-19 cases reported from 2,126 screened samples marking 12.98pc positivity rate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya October 26 – The health ministry announced 276 more coronavirus cases on Monday picked from 2,162 samples analyzed over a period of 24 hours.

This represents a 12.98 per cent positivity rate with the five-day mean standing at 13.1 per cent, a figure that is almost triple the five per cent threshold stipulated by the World Health Organisation.

The new figure brings to 49,997 the total reported cases out of the 662,046 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms also announced that eighteen patients had succumbed to coronavirus raising the national death tally to 920.

Kagwe said that there are ninety-two patients who are on emergency care including twenty patients under Intensive Care Unit (ICU), fifty-two on supplementary oxygen and twenty on High Dependency Unit.

The Ministry of Health noted that 220 more patients were cleared including 150 who were under Home-Based Care Program and seventy who were discharged from various hospitals.

The the total number of patients who have been cleared after recovering from the virus since April 1 rose to 34, 429.

Another 1,191 patients were said to be hospital-based care while 1, 406 were being monitored under the home-based care protocol.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The new cases reported include a two-year old baby and are distributed among 179 males and 97 females.

Mombasa, Machakos and Nairobi accounted for the highest cases with 71, 58 and 50 cases respectively while Kilifi and Busia followed with 21 cases each.

Other cases were distributed in Kwale (19), Kajiado(13), Garissa (6), Nakuru (5), Narok(4), Makueni(3), Kiambu(3), Taita Taveta(1) and Tharaka Nithi (1).