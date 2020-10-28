Connect with us

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Wednesday said the deaths were recorded between January and September this year/FILE

2,689 people killed in road accidents since Jan

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – 2,689 people were killed in road accidents in Kenya since January.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Wednesday said the deaths were recorded between January and September this year.

NTSA Board Chair Agnes Odhiambo said the number is an increase of 1.3 percent of the lives lost during the same period last year.

She was speaking during the launch of the usalama barabarani programme, which is a partnership with the European Union aimed at reducing road fatalities.

The programme is fully funded by the European Union to a tune of 5.375 million Euros, and will run for a period of three years.

“Reports indicate that 2,689 persons have lost their lives between 1 st January and 30 th September 2020, compared to the same period last year where 2,655 lives were lost, an increase of 1.3 per cent,” she said.

Odhiambo said the majority of fatalities were youth. 

She said it’s unfortunate that the country continues to have many young and promising lives lost through road accidents, saying most accidents are avoidable if road safety rules are adhered to. 

The report attributes most of the accidents to human error as a result of speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, non-use of safety belts motorcycles operating at night with poor visibility and lack of respect for pedestrians and pedal cyclists.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi weighing in on the matter said the biggest challenge on the Kenyan roads is human behavior.

Matiangi called for a serious behavioral change campaign, in order to reduce the number of accidents on Kenyan roads.

“The challenges we have on our roads have got to do with our behavior, let us educate our people to behave responsibly, police can do so much but the greater contribution is our reformed behavior,” said Matiangi.

As part of the road safety reforms, Matiangi announced that re-validation of driving schools will be complete by January 2021.

