2 Westgate Mall terror suspects convicted, 1 acquitted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Two suspects charged with terrorism conspiracy charges over the September 2013 Westgate Mall attack were Wednesday convicted, a magistrate court finding them guilty of aiding the gunmen who carried out the attack.



Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said the Director of Public Prosecution had satisfactorily convinced the court that Mohamed Abdi and Hussein Mustafa helped Al Qaeda-linked militants launch the assault on the high-end Nairobi shopping mall.



However, the Nairobi Chief Magistrate set free one suspect – Liban Abdullahi – for lack of evidence linking him to the conspiracy.



The judgment deferred four times came more than seven years after gunmen from Somali militant group al Shabaab massacred at least 67 people and left more than 100 others injured inside the Westgate Complex.

More to follow…

