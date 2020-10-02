Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Hussein Hassann Mustafah (left) and Mohamed Ahmed (right) were convicted of the conspiracy charges they faced while Liban Abdullahi Omar (centre) was acquitted/CFM

Headlines

2 Westgate Mall terror suspects convicted, 1 acquitted

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Two suspects charged with terrorism conspiracy charges over the September 2013 Westgate Mall attack were Wednesday convicted, a magistrate court finding them guilty of aiding the gunmen who carried out the attack.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said the Director of Public Prosecution had satisfactorily convinced the court that Mohamed Abdi and Hussein Mustafa helped Al Qaeda-linked militants launch the assault on the high-end Nairobi shopping mall.

However, the Nairobi Chief Magistrate set free one suspect – Liban Abdullahi – for lack of evidence linking him to the conspiracy.

The judgment deferred four times came more than seven years after gunmen from Somali militant group al Shabaab massacred at least 67 people and left more than 100 others injured inside the Westgate Complex.

More to follow…

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

After Sudan’s peace deal, the hard task begins of gathering the guns

Khartoum, Sudan, Oct 7 – Sudan is celebrating a landmark agreement to end decades of war, but the first step to turn promises on...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Court declares Gatundu North MP seat vacant over candidate’s failure to cede MCA post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Gatundu North MP Anne Wanjiku was dealt  a blow on Wednesday after the High Court nullified her election.  Judge...

2 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta denies militarizing the country, says KDF efficiency worth emulating

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims that he is militarizing the country through deployment of the Kenya Defense Forces...

3 hours ago

World

Hurricane Delta bears down on Mexico’s Caribbean coast

Cancun, Mexico, Oct 6 – An “extremely dangerous” hurricane bore down Tuesday on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, where the military was mobilized and tens of...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Trump calls off stimulus talks, Fed says recovery faster with aid

Washington, United States, Oct 6 – President Donald Trump on Tuesday called off talks on a new stimulus plan to boost the Covid-ravaged US...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Last month warmest September on record globally: EU

Paris, France, Oct 7 – Earth’s surface was warmer last month than during any September on record, with temperatures since January tracking those of...

5 hours ago

Politics

As US reels, Pence and Harris square off in critical VP debate

Salt Lake City, United States, Oct 7 – For once in their rollercoaster US presidential election, principals Donald Trump and Joe Biden yield the...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

US agency wants 2 months safety data before approving Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, United States, Oct 6 – The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a Covid-19 vaccine...

5 hours ago