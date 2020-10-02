2 doctors operating an unauthorized abortion clinic in Pangani arrested, 10 decomposing fetuses recovered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested two doctors operating an unauthorized abortion clinic in Pangani.

The detectives recovered 10 decomposing fetuses which have since been taken to the morgue as the agency processes the two suspects for arraignment.

A lady suspected to have procured abortion was found at the clinic, the DCI stated.

The two doctors, Dr Mwaura Karumbi and Dr John Marore, were arrested at Prestige Health Point Medical Center along Murang’a Road in Nairobi

“The two, together with Christopher Mwangi, Erick Mwenda and Judith Anyanzwa were arrested on suspicion that they were conducting abortion in the said facility where 10 decomposing fetuses and other appliances suspected have been used for conducting abortion were recovered,” the DCI tweeted.

Abortion in Kenya is regulated under Article 26 (IV) of the Constitution, which states that: Abortion is not permitted unless, in the opinion of a trained health professional, there is need for emergency treatment, or the life or health of the mother is in danger, or if permitted by any other written law.