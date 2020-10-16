16 more dead in Kenya as Uhuru convenes COVID summit to discuss rising cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Kenya recorded 16 more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, on the day President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed concerns at rising numbers.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,018 cases were also detected since Tuesday, raising the country’s caseload to 51,851 since March. Cummulative deaths stood at 950.

Kagwe said the new infections were detected from 6,649 samples tested since Tuesday.

The rising number of COVID-19 deaths and infections have caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta who has convened the 6th Extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Summit on Wednesday next week to discuss find mitigating measures.

“The session shall consider the evolution of the disease as well as the epidemiological models on how COVID-19 may propagate within our country over the months of November and December 2020,” said Kanze Dena, State House Spokeswoman, “The Session shall also review the efficacy of the containment measures in place, as well as the impact of the easing of the restrictions that were in place.”

Kenya lifted tough restrictions in August, when the airspace was opened for international passengers.

Other measures relaxed include re-opening bars and restaurants which had remained closed since March and allowing places of worship to resume services.

A night curfew was also extended from 9pm to start at 11 am to 4am.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Wednesday, Dena said the summit to be chaired by President Kenyatta will also seek to assess how infections are likely to be in the festive months of November through to December.

“Kenyans should continue to wear facemasks correctly while in public spaces, apply correct hand hygiene at all times, and adhere with the physical and social distancing guidelines and protocols that have been put in place to safeguard our individual and collective health and safety,” the dispatch from State House said.

The Ministry of Health has attributed the rising numbers to the increased number of political activities- where little or no precautionary measures are observed.