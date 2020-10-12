Connect with us

The COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 10.2 percent compared to a two-day average of 10.4 per cent/FILE

12 more coronavirus-linked deaths reported, national toll rises to 825

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported twelve more coronavirus-linked deaths in 24 hours raising national toll to 825.

The case fatality rate now stood at 1.87 per cent having declined marginally from 1.9 per cent reported on Friday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 616 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 the total number of cases registered raising to 44,196.

The COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 10.2 percent compared to a two-day average of 10.4 per cent.  

The new cases were confirmed from 5,512 samples with an 8-month-old infant and an 86-year-old among the recorded cases. They included 391 being males and 225 females.

Cumulative number of tests run since March stood at 617,064.

Nairobi County accounted for 121 of the newly reported cases, Nakuru (110), Uasin Gishu (74), Mombasa (55) and Kakamega (32).

Kericho County recorded 29, Kisumu 26, Bungoma 21 and Garissa 20 cases.

The Health CS stated that 104 patients had recovered among them 83 under home-based care and 21 discharged from various hospitals.

The cumulative number of people who had since recovered from the virus stood 31,752.

