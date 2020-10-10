10 COVID-19 deaths in Kenya as 318 cases recorded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Ten patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Tuesday, on the day 318 new cases were detected.

The new deaths raised the countries fatalities to 787, with the caseload rising to 41,987.

“We are not out of trouble yet,” said Dr Rashid Aman, the Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary who released the new figures.

He appealed to Kenyans to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, including schools which reopened Monday.

Schools in the country were closed in March when the first virus case was detected.

“Now more than ever we must not lower our guard and I appeal to Kenyans to continue adhering to the measures put in place,” he said. The new cases were confirmed from 2,592 samples tested since Monday.

Aman was categorical that the government would not shy away from closing schools again if the number of COVID-19 cases in the country surges.

“We hope that we do not get there but the government will take the necessary action if the situation changes,” he said, and stressed that government will continue to monitor and assess the situation in schools particularly those with high populations.

In-person learning of primary and secondary schools for Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 learners resumed on Monday, after a long break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced closure in March.

Kenya has so far tested 595, 791 samples. Of the new infections, 309 were Kenyans and nine are foreigners.

Aman also noted that 132 COVID-19 patients who were under the home-based care programme had been cleared of the virus with 111 others discharged from various hospitals raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 31, 340.