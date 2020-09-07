World leaders to make pre-recorded speeches at UNGA75

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United Nation’s top policy-making organ, the General Assembly, will mostly deliberate virtually during the 75th Session scheduled to commence on September 15 in measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmissions.

Leaders will be required to submit pre-recorded addresses not exceeding fifteen minutes for the traditional High-Level Debate slated to take place from September 22 to September 29.

“The conduct and format of the 75th Session of UNGA particularly the High-Level segments will be unique and unprecedented. For the first time in the 75-year history of UNGA most of the sessions will be held virtually,” a statement by Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will attend and deliver his speech virtually during the General Debate while the country will be physically represented in the General Assembly by the Mission in New York.

Under normal circumstances, world leaders gather at the UNGA headquarters in New York to deliver addresses on issues of their choice from the main dais.

Key agendas to be presented by Kenya during the session include peace and security, climate change, women and youth empowerment, debt burden for developing and less developed countries and sustainable development.

The 75th United Nation General Assembly is themed: “The future we want, The UN we need; Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”

Also included in the UNGA calendar is the Biodiversity Summit held on 30th September to highlight the need for urgent action at the highest levels in support of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

The summit which will be held at the level of Heads of State and Government will be themed: “Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development”.

“Other High-Level events are the 25th Anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women (1st October, 2002) and meeting to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons (2nd October, 2020),” a programme on UNGA75 reads in part.