Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta addresses the United Nation General Assembly in 2017/FILE/PSCU

Headlines

World leaders to make pre-recorded speeches at UNGA75

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United Nation’s top policy-making organ, the General Assembly, will mostly deliberate virtually during the 75th Session scheduled to commence on September 15 in measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmissions.

Leaders will be required to submit pre-recorded addresses not exceeding fifteen minutes for the traditional High-Level Debate slated to take place from September 22 to September 29.

“The conduct and format of the 75th Session of UNGA particularly the High-Level segments will be unique and unprecedented. For the first time in the 75-year history of UNGA most of the sessions will be held virtually,” a statement by Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will attend and deliver his speech virtually during the General Debate while the country will be physically represented in the General Assembly by the Mission in New York.

Under normal circumstances, world leaders gather at the UNGA headquarters in New York to deliver addresses on issues of their choice from the main dais.

Key agendas to be presented by Kenya during the session include peace and security, climate change, women and youth empowerment, debt burden for developing and less developed countries and sustainable development.

The 75th United Nation General Assembly is themed: “The future we want, The UN we need; Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”

Also included in the UNGA calendar is the  Biodiversity Summit held on 30th September to highlight the need for urgent action at the highest levels in support of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The summit which will be held at the level of Heads of State and Government will be themed: “Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development”.

“Other High-Level events are the 25th Anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women (1st October, 2002) and meeting to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons (2nd October, 2020),” a programme on UNGA75 reads in part.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

UK police arrest man over Birmingham mass stabbings

London, United Kingdom, Sep 7 – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the mass stabbings in Britain’s second city Birmingham that...

52 mins ago

World

Nearly 300 Rohingya migrants reach Indonesia ‘after seven months at sea’

Lhokseumawe, Indonesia, Sep 7 – Nearly 300 Rohingya migrants reached Indonesia early Monday claiming to have been at sea for seven months, United Nations...

54 mins ago

World

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without Covid’ – IOC’s Coates

Sydney, Australia, Sep 7 – Tokyo’s postponed Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC vice-president John Coates told AFP...

1 hour ago

County News

Lari MP Mburu Mwangi set for arraignment over mismanaged Sh27mn NG-CDF funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Lari Member of Parliament Jonah Mburu Mwangi was expected in court on Monday to face charges of misuse of...

2 hours ago

County News

Governor Njuki presents himself to EACC for grilling ahead of arraignment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki presented himself at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters in Nairobi for grilling...

3 hours ago

World

Hong Kong activist arrested for ‘seditious words’ before rally

Hong Kong, China, Sep 6 – An opposition activist was arrested in Hong Kong on Sunday by a new police squad for “uttering seditious...

18 hours ago

County News

DP Ruto says unmoved by insult-hurling officials, urges focus on development

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 6 – Deputy President William Ruto Sunday asked civil servants to stop politicking and focus on implementing the Jubilee administration’s development...

19 hours ago

World

Tear gas, fire bombs as police declare Portland protest a ‘riot’

Portland, United States, Sep 6 – Police arrested dozens of people and used tear gas against hundreds of demonstrators in Portland late Saturday as...

19 hours ago