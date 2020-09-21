Connect with us

Capital News

Headlines

World leaders hold virtual commemoration of UN’s 75th anniversary

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – World leaders convened on Monday for a virtual high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations ahead of the annual General Debate scheduled to commence on Tuesday and set to run until Saturday.

The one-day high level meeting themed “The Future we want, the UN We need; reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism” will bring together Heads of State and governments including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta has been inscribed as speaker number 32 and he, alongside other world leaders will attend the meeting via video link and make three-minute pre-recorded statements.

The event begun at 9am and will conclude before 9pm.

The meeting is aimed at adopting a forward-looking political declaration which will be negotiated through an intergovernmental process.

President Kenyatta has also confirmed his attendance for the General Debate where he will also give a pre-recorded address.

Also included in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) calendar is the  Biodiversity Summit held on September 30 to highlight the need for urgent action at the highest levels in support of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

President Kenyatta will attend the summit as well as a biodiversity side event (A leaders Event for Nature and People) slated for September 28.

He will also submit a prerecorded address during the high level meeting on Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the era of Covid-19 and beyond set for September 29.

Other High-Level events are the 25th Anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women (October 1) and meeting to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons set to hold on October 2.

Under normal circumstances, world leaders gather at the UNGA headquarters in New York to deliver addresses on issues of their choice from the main dais.

The country will be physically represented in the General Assembly by the head of Mission in New York.

