Wiper sends Governor Kibwana member subscription default notice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 –The Wiper Party has issued a fourteen-day notice to Makueni County Governor Kivutha Kibwana and his deputy Adelina Mwau to respectively pay Sh600,000 and Sh1,050,000 membership fees failure to which they will face disciplinary action.

The two, according to the Kalonzo Musyoka led party, failed , refused and neglected to honor or pay the mandatory subscription fees stipulated in the party’s constitution and pledge.

“We write to remind you that despite several reminders to you, you have failed, refused and neglected to honor or pay the said subscriptions which is in contravention of Article 29 (g) of the Wiper Democratic Movement Kenya Constitution and the Certificate of Pledge that you signed,” the party said.

According to the statement issued by the party’s Secretary General Judith Sijeny on Tuesday, Kivutha and Mwau failed to pay their subscription fees for the period between January 2019 and August 2020.

“Kindly note that the above action amounts to gross misconduct and is in breach of the Party rules and code of conduct,” Sijeny noted.

The party’s Constitution stipulates that any member who fails to pay subscription fees for three months after being notified in writing will be liable to disciplinary action.

“If we do not receive the said funds within fourteen days, we shall appropriate recovery and disciplinary action against you without any reference to you whatsoever,” part of the statement read.