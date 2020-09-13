Wiper objects proposal to form third tier governance structure

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya September 13 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has opposed the proposal to have a third-tier government structure under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review which could see the creation of regional governments.

Speaking at Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos County during a Wiper Party National Executive Council meeting on Sunday, Musyoka expressed the need to strengthen Devolution and make it work for the common wananchi through the creation of Ward Development Fund.

The push for establishment of regional government has largely been termed as a scheme by county governors serving their final terms in office to save their political careers.

“Even as WDM-K supports the BBI Agenda, it is clear that Kenya is not ready for Regional governments. In our view, what is critical for us is to strengthen Devolution and make it work for the common wananchi by creating Ward Development Fund,” Musyoka said.

Wiper said it supports the BBI since it provides a chance to strengthen devolution and minimize exclusion in the governance structure.

Kalonzo said the party will traverse the entire country to popularize the initiative and seek deeper engagement with Kenyans.

“WDM-K, therefore, will traverse the entire country to popularize the initiative and engage robustly with wananchi, this may include a referendum and we are ready to take it on,” Musyoka added.

The party further faulted the slow pace in clearing graft charges as it proposed that anti-corruption agencies freeze accounts of all suspects until their corruption cases are concluded.

“We are concerned, just like many other Kenyans, at the slow pace of determining these cases,” he stated.

