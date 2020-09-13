Connect with us

Wife, 2 sons and daughter arrested over patriarch’s murder

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives have arrested four members of a family in Nakuru over the murder of the homestead’s patriarch.

The deceased, Charles Thairu Kinyanjui, 59, was found lying in a pool of his own blood in a car parked outside his home in Barnabas area within the county.

The latest family member to be arrested is his eldest son who according to preliminary investigations is the prime suspect in their heinous act that occurred on September 8.

The man’s wife, another son, and daughter are also in custody, all awaiting to face murder charges.

“The arrest of the nuclear family members was effected after detectives found inconsistencies in the circumstances surrounding the murder, where the deceased was found in a pool of blood in his car parked outside the gate to his home, yet there were blood stains in one of the bedrooms which someone had attempted to clean,” Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said on Sunday.

Police said they had since recovered the murder weapons that had been hidden in Bahati area where the eldest son is believed to have disposed them off and proceeded to burn his father’s bloodstained clothes.

“Several exhibits were recovered including two metal rods, a bloodstained iron file, remains of burnt clothes, several syringes and a cash savings tin have been recovered,” the DCI said.

