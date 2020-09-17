Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The 12-member Senate Committee announced a deal in the counties revenue sharing formula on September 17, 2020.

Headlines

We have a deal, Sakaja and Murkomen say of counties revenue standoff

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17- A twelve-member Senate Committee set up to unlock the counties’ revenue-sharing formula standoff has reached consensus.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who co-chaired the committee said they had agreed unanimously on a formula, and were planning to table a report in the House on Thursday afternoon.

“The deed is done! Thanks to my committee of twelve (12) for the unanimous decision. We now await the white smoke from Senate plenary,” Wetangula tweeted.

Sakaja too announced the agreement on Twitter, saying “deal”. Both did not provide more details.

The Senate had failed, for a record 10 times, to agree on the best formula to be used by the national government to disburse funds to the counties prompting the Council of Governors to suspend services on Wednesday.

The County Assemblies Forum too announced Thursday that they will suspend services on September 24 if the crisis persists.

The proposed formula that will see the counties share the Sh316.5 billion for 2020-2021 financial year takes into account eight parameters including Basic share at 20 percent, Population 18 percent, Health 17 percent, Poverty Level 14 percent, Agriculture,10 percent, Roads 8 percent,  Land 8 percent and Urban 5 percent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

S.Sudan’s Kiir sacks finance minister amid deepening economic woes

Juba, South Sudan, Sep 17 – South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, has fired the finance minister, the head of the tax authority as well...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Police in Nairobi directed to acquire new NPS uniform

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 – All General Duty Officers in Nairobi County have been directed to collect their new Persian blue uniform, as the...

3 hours ago

County News

Green Movement Party threatens to sue CoG over Counties shut down

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17- The Green Movement Party has threatened to take legal action against the Council of Governors for its decision to shut...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Government urges youth to tap into Sh15 billion jobs project

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – The Government has encouraged youth from 17 counties to take advantage of the Sh15 billion project meant to boost...

6 hours ago

business

Huawei Kenya begins ICT talent program amid growing Sino-Kenya ties

NAIROBI, Sept 17 — Huawei Kenya kicked off this year’s Seeds for the Future program, which seeks to develop ICT talent amid growing Sino-Kenya...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Sudi to spend 7 more days in custody, court cites overriding public interest

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 17 – Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi will spend an additional week in custody after a Nakuru court deferred a verdict on...

7 hours ago

World

US student charged with murder of Italian policeman apologises in court

Rome, Italy, Sep 16 – A US student on trial for killing an Italian policeman during a failed drug bust last year tearfully apologised...

18 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Don’t sabotage Uhuru’s Big 4 agenda

By Dr.David Matsanga in London, United Kingdom A section of Kenyan politicians who are fixated on the 2022 political campaigns are acting in total...

18 hours ago