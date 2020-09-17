We have a deal, Sakaja and Murkomen say of counties revenue standoff

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17- A twelve-member Senate Committee set up to unlock the counties’ revenue-sharing formula standoff has reached consensus.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who co-chaired the committee said they had agreed unanimously on a formula, and were planning to table a report in the House on Thursday afternoon.

“The deed is done! Thanks to my committee of twelve (12) for the unanimous decision. We now await the white smoke from Senate plenary,” Wetangula tweeted.

Sakaja too announced the agreement on Twitter, saying “deal”. Both did not provide more details.

The Senate had failed, for a record 10 times, to agree on the best formula to be used by the national government to disburse funds to the counties prompting the Council of Governors to suspend services on Wednesday.

The County Assemblies Forum too announced Thursday that they will suspend services on September 24 if the crisis persists.

The proposed formula that will see the counties share the Sh316.5 billion for 2020-2021 financial year takes into account eight parameters including Basic share at 20 percent, Population 18 percent, Health 17 percent, Poverty Level 14 percent, Agriculture,10 percent, Roads 8 percent, Land 8 percent and Urban 5 percent.