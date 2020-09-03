Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions on the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda

World

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

Published

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions on the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda © POOL/AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM

Washington, United States, Sep 2 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday slapped sanctions on the top prosecutor of the International Criminal Court — a move that The Hague-based tribunal called a “serious” attack against the rule of law.

The economic sanctions against Fatou Bensouda and another senior ICC official, Phakiso Mochochoko, after earlier visa bans on Bensouda and others failed to head off the court’s war crimes probe into US military personnel in Afghanistan.

“Today we take the next step, because the ICC continues to target Americans, sadly,” Pompeo said.

The ICC quickly fired back.

The structure and members of the International Criminal Court. © AFP / Paz PIZARRO, Aude GENET

“These coercive acts, directed at an international judicial institution and its civil servants, are unprecedented and constitute serious attacks against the court, the Rome Statute system of international criminal justice, and the rule of law more generally,” it said in a statement.

The sanctions freeze the US assets of the two officials, and bar any US individuals from doing business with them.

– ‘Kangaroo court’ –

President Donald Trump had authorized sanctions on the ICC on June 11 over its investigation of US troops.

The United States placed sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda (L) © POOL/AFP/File / EVA PLEVIER

Pompeo at the time referred to the ICC as a “kangaroo court” and warned that if US soldiers were targeted, those of US allies in Afghanistan risked the same treatment.

Despite the new sanctions, the ICC appeared to give no ground on the issue, saying it “continues to stand firmly by its personnel and its mission of fighting impunity for the world’s most serious crimes.”

And the head of the ICC’s Assembly of States Parties, O-Gon Kwon, said the oversight body would meet to discuss how to support the tribunal in the face of the US measures.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The US measures “only serve to weaken our common endeavor to fight impunity for mass atrocities,” Kwon said.

– Challenge to court’s legitimacy –

The sanctions were announced just two months before US elections, in which Trump is running for re-election in part on his record of standing up to international institutions that don’t bow to US demands.

Judges of the International Criminal Court preside over the trial of former Congolese militia leader Bosco Ntaganda in The Hague in 2019 © POOL/AFP/File / EVA PLEVIER

But Washington’s move also added to the broader pressure on the ICC to shore up its legitimacy, 18 years after it was founded to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The United States — like Russia, China, Israel, Syria and a number of other countries — is not a member of the ICC, and its opposition to the court is longstanding.

In 2002, the US Congress even passed the so-called “Hague Invasion Act” allowing the US president to authorize military force to free any US personnel held by the ICC, in theory making an invasion of Dutch shores a possibility.

– ‘New low’ –

But the investigation into alleged wartime atrocities in Afghanistan possibly involving US military and civilian officials has turned Washington’s low-level opposition into a concerted campaign against the institution.

The United States argues that it has its own procedures in place to investigate accusations against troops.

Trump, however, used his executive powers last year to clear three military members over war crimes, including in Afghanistan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also underpinning Washington’s enmity is the ICC’s investigation into alleged war crimes by US ally Israel against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Last year the Trump administration revoked Bensouda’s US visa, but the court has continued with the probe, leading to the president’s June decision to permit economic sanctions against the court.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said his country was disappointed over the US move.

The Netherlands “will continue to support the ICC’s independence and functioning in its fight against impunity. With our EU partners we’ll look at how we can best support the Court,” he said in a tweet.

Balkees Jarrah, senior counsel at Human Rights Watch, said the sanctions move “marks a shameful new low for US commitments to justice for victims of the worst crimes.”

In this article:
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Zimbabwean High Court orders dissidents to be freed on bail

Harare, Zimbabwe, Sep 2 – Opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume and award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono were granted bail on Wednesday at their fourth attempt after...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

It’s a big lie, Kagwe says of KEMSA CEO’s claim on tenders manipulation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has defended himself against claims that he manipulated COVID-19 tender awards at the Kenya Medical...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

Kagwe says lack of reagents hampering COVID tests as 178 new cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Kenya is facing a serious challenge in testing COVID-19 due to a shortage of reagents. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

16 hours ago

Kenya

KRA lifts Agency Notice against Nairobi County over Sh3.5bn bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- The Kenya Revenue Authority has agreed to lift an Agency Notice against Nairobi County, over a contentious Sh3.5 billion tax...

18 hours ago

World

Beijing pillories Pentagon report on Chinese military ambitions

Beijing, China, Sep 2 – China on Wednesday condemned a Pentagon report for claiming Beijing wants to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads within...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Matiangi unmasks warlords funding terror in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has unmasked key influential businessmen and leaders in northern Kenya, accused of supporting or...

19 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto and Murathe in war of words over KEMSA tenders

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Deputy President William Ruto and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe are on a war-path, this time over the COVID-19...

21 hours ago

World

Trial begins over Charlie Hebdo jihadist killings that shook France

Paris, France, Sep 2 – Fourteen people accused of helping jihadist gunmen attack the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket went...

21 hours ago