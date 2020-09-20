Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 20 2020, after demanding that UN sanctions on Iran be resumed

World

US defies world to say Iran UN sanctions back in effect

Published

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 20 2020, after demanding that UN sanctions on Iran be resumed © POOL/AFP/File / MIKE SEGAR

Washington, United States, Sep 19 – The United States unilaterally proclaimed on Saturday that UN sanctions against Iran were back in force and promised to punish those who violate them, in a move that risks increasing Washington’s isolation but also international tensions.

“Today, the United States welcomes the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

According to him, the measures were “back in effect” from 8:00 pm Washington time (0000 GMT Sunday).

The administration of President Donald Trump also promised to “impose consequences” on any UN member state which does not comply with the sanctions, even though the United States is one of the only countries in the world which believes they are in force.

The threat is formidable: those deemed to be in defiance by Washington will be denied access to the US financial system and markets.

“If UN member states fail to fulfill their obligations to implement these sanctions, the United States is prepared to use our domestic authorities to impose consequences for those failures and ensure that Iran does not reap the benefits of UN-prohibited activity,” Pompeo stated.

He promised that measures would be announced in the coming days against “violators.”

– ‘False claim’ –

With 45 days to go until the November 3 election, Trump could unveil those measures during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the US is almost alone on the issue: all other major powers — China, Russia and also Washington’s own European allies — have challenged the claim.

“Any decision or action taken with a view to re-installing (the sanctions) would be incapable of legal effect,” France, Britain and Germany said in a joint letter sent Friday to the Security Council and of which AFP obtained a copy.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, also lamented the decision.

“It’s very painful to see how a great country humiliates itself like this, opposes in its obstinate delirium other members of UN Security Council,” he tweeted.

“We all clearly said in August that US claims to trigger #snapback are illegitimate. Is Washington deaf?”

The Americans themselves realize the statement is a “false claim,” Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif said Saturday.

In mid-August, the US suffered a resounding defeat at the UN Security Council when it tried to extend the embargo on conventional weapons being sent to Tehran, which was due to expire in October.

Pompeo made an unusually vehement attack on France, Britain and Germany, accusing them of “siding with Iran’s ayatollahs,” and on August 20 announced the controversial “snapback,” which aimed to re-establish all sanctions against Tehran a month later.

The sanctions were lifted in 2015 when Iran signed on to an international agreement not to seek to build nuclear weapons.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Trump said that the landmark accord, negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama, was insufficient and withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018. He then renewed and even strengthened Washington’s bilateral sanctions.

– Legal pirouette –

At the moment, the US is insisting it is still a participant in the agreement that it stormed out of, but only so that it can activate the snapback option.

Virtually every other member of the Security Council disputes Washington’s ability to execute this legal pirouette, and the council has not taken the measure any further.

The Trump administration, however, is acting as if the international sanctions are in place, while the rest of the international community continues to act as if nothing has changed.

Washington is hammering home that the arms embargo has been extended “indefinitely” and that many activities related to Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs are now subject to international sanctions.

But “I don’t see anything happening,” said one UN diplomat. “It would be just a statement. It’s like pulling a trigger and no bullet coming out.”

Another diplomat deplored the “unilateral” US act, saying that “Russia and China are sitting, happy, eating popcorn, watching” the “huge destabilizing fallout” between Washington and its European partners.

But if the United States were to carry out the threat of secondary sanctions, tensions could continue to spiral.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Raila says BBI will help increase counties revenue from national govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to fully support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report,...

29 mins ago

business

President Kenyatta inspects development projects in Mombasa County

MOMBASA, Kenya Sep 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday made an extensive inspection tour of national government development projects in Mombasa County. The...

57 mins ago

World

Who will succeed Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court?

Washington, United States, Sep 19 – The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg offers US President Donald Trump an opportunity to replace the progressive Supreme...

3 hours ago

World

Italy defies virus for vote as far-right plots seismic change

Rome, Italy, Sep 20 – Italians head to the polls Sunday — to the alarm of coronavirus experts — for a referendum and regional...

3 hours ago

World

From foe to friend: how Iran transformed post-war Iraq ties

Baghdad, Iraq, Sep 20 – In the four decades since Iran and Iraq went to war, Tehran has turned enmity into influence, seeing its...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Wu Peng: China-Africa ties destined for greatness

The Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19, co-chaired by President Xi Jinping and held via video link in June, injected new dynamism into...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms 105 new COVID-19 cases, 68 recoveries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 105 new COVID-19 cases from 2,868 samples tested, raising infections so far...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Prisons suppliers told to stop engaging brokers for pending bills, assured of pay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 19 – The government has started paying prison suppliers their pending bills amounting to Sh5 billion, some dating back to 2011....

20 hours ago