Universities to reopen for in-person learning from October 5: Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Ministry of Education gave clearance for resumption of in-person learning in tertiary institutions on Tuesday with priority given to final year university students who are expected to report back on Monday, October 5.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha directed University Councils and Senates to subsequently prioritize the reopening in-person teaching for science-based courses.

“Following broad-based consultations, the Ministry of Education notifies the public that the progressive re-opening of education institutions will start with the re-opening of universities and tertiary institutions with effect from Monday 5 October, 2020,” he outlined in an advisory dispatched to newsrooms.

Thereafter, universities will progressively reopen in-person learning for all other course in strict conformity with heal ministry guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19 including social distancing and provision of disinfection booths.

Universities will however be required to be linked to a health facility before reopening.

In addition, learning institutions that had been designated as quarantine facilities will be required to be fumigated under the supervision of health officials, prior to re-opening.

Magoha said education ministry officials in conjunction with their public health counterparts conduct routine monitoring to ensure compliance.

The guidelines, Magoha said, will apply to Teachers’ Training Colleges and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centres.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had announced on Monday the re-opening of schools will remain on hold until learners’ safety is guaranteed, further directing CS Magoha to review the education calendar in consultation with staekholsders.