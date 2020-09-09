United Green Movement Party wants Parliament dissolved for failing to Gender rule

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-The United Green Movement (UGM) Party has issued a two weeks’ notice to Chief Justice David Maraga to advise President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for its failure to enact the 2/3 gender rule 10 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

Led by Nairobi County Chairperson Malasen Hamida, the Party’s Women league said Parliament has continued to display impunity and disrespect for the Constitution of Kenya thus ought to be dissolved.

“We are aware that Parliament has failed, and it is not planning to obey even the court orders, an act which smacks of impunity and brings the question the oath the parliamentarians took to defend and protect the Constitution. Chief Justice Maraga, you know what happens when the arms of the government refuse to obey its constitution. The Nation begins to glide into anarch. This parliament should be dissolved,” Hamida said.

They threatened to match to the Supreme Court if their demands will not be implemented, to demand that CJ Maraga advises the President on the next move.

“Ten years for the Kenyan women is too long. Please advise the President now. We await your action in the next fortnight with bated breath. Please do not retire without doing us justice,” Hamida urged.

Parliament has failed to pass the two-thirds gender rule for more than 4 times, a move the UGM party says has made women suffer from marginalization and exclusion from electoral positions for a long time saying time has come for them to be given what rightfully belongs to them.

In 2016, the then Attorney General Githu Muigai warned Parliament of a possible dissolution over their continued failure to pass the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill of 2015 on the two-thirds gender principle.

The Constitution required Parliament to enact the law in a bid to give effect to the two-thirds gender principle by August 27, 2016, but it was extended by one year.

In 2012, the Supreme Court in an advisory opinion pronounced itself clearly saying the two-thirds gender rule must be implemented progressively.

The Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2015 shot down by the National Assembly sought to amend Articles 97 and 98 of the Constitution to provide for the creation of special seats to top up on the number of elected female legislators.

The two-thirds gender rule proposes that no gender should comprise more than two-thirds of members in any State job or institution.

Last year, Former Majority Leader Aden Duale, sponsored the Bill on the floor of the House but was rejected again for a record fourth time.

The Garissa Township lawmaker however, said that under the Fifth Schedule of the Bill of Rights, there are no specific timeliness that Parliament has been given to fast track the passage and adoption of the Two-Thirds Gender Bill that seeks to give women parliamentarians more seats in the House.