‘Uliskia wapi?’ Ruto dismisses Atwoli’s clamor for extended Uhuru presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed a section of leaders clamoring for the extension of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure through a constitutional amendment terming the crusade led by trade unionist Francis Atwoli as deceitful.

Ruto who spoke when he hosted opinion leaders from Western and Nyanza regions at his official residence in Karen on Monday said President Kenyatta was a democrat and as such could not demand to cling to power.

DP Ruto said the efforts to change constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative needs to be progressive.

He said BBI should advance Kenyans’ common purposes and expanding opportunity for all in order to build a stronger economy that will move Kenyans out of poverty and unemployment.

Those who attended the meeting included former Raila Odinga strategist Elidu Owalo who declared support for Ruto after decamping ODM and ANC within a year.