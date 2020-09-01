TSC to employ 5,000 teachers for primary and secondary schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced plans to recruit 5,000 additional teachers for both primary and secondary schools.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia has urged interested and qualified candidates to submit their applications online through the commission’s website not later than September 14.

“The teachers recruited will serve on a permanent and pensionable terms of service,” she said.

And for one to qualify for appointment on permanent and pensionable terms of service, a candidate should be eligible to serve for a minimum of ten continuous years.

The commission said it is also seeking to replace 5,474 vacancies for primary schools and 1, 100 for secondary schools to replace teachers who exited the service.

“The recruitment exercise is free of charge. TSC would wish to forewarn applicants against fraudsters who might extort money from unsuspecting persons purporting to assist in the recruitment,” she said.

Macharia advised applicants who might be approached by the fraudsters to report them at any of the commission’s branches countrywide.

Schools in Kenya were closed in March when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, and it remains uncertain on when they will be re-opened even though the COVID-19 curve has started to flatten.