Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
TSC CEO Nancy Macharia. Photo/CFM-FILE.

Kenya

TSC to employ 5,000 teachers for primary and secondary schools

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced plans to recruit 5,000 additional teachers for both primary and secondary schools.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia has urged interested and qualified candidates to submit their applications online through the commission’s website not later than September 14.

“The teachers recruited will serve on a permanent and pensionable terms of service,” she said.

And for one to qualify for appointment on permanent and pensionable terms of service, a candidate should be eligible to serve for a minimum of ten continuous years.

The commission said it is also seeking to replace 5,474 vacancies for primary schools and 1, 100 for secondary schools to replace teachers who exited the service.

“The recruitment exercise is free of charge. TSC would wish to forewarn applicants against fraudsters who might extort money from unsuspecting persons purporting to assist in the recruitment,” she said.

Macharia advised applicants who might be approached by the fraudsters to report them at any of the commission’s branches countrywide.

Schools in Kenya were closed in March when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, and it remains uncertain on when they will be re-opened even though the COVID-19 curve has started to flatten.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Wuhan, Ground Zero for coronavirus epidemic, re-opens all schools

Beijing, China, Sep 1 – Students in face masks returned to class Tuesday in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged...

3 mins ago

business

Kenya healthworkers to fly Kenya Airways on half price

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1- Kenyan healthcare workers will pay 50 per cent off on airtickets in the whole month of September, in what the...

12 mins ago

Capital Health

US envoy lauds Kenya on plans to open KEMSA tenders online

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1- United States Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter has welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order to have all COVID-19 procurement tender by...

2 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA to approve alcohol imports in new regulatory measure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1- Licensing on the importation and exportation of alcoholic drinks will now be issued by the National Authority for the Campaign...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

WHO warns Kenya against lowering COVID-19 guard due to low cases

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned Kenya against relaxing COVID-19 regulations due to the low number of infections...

3 hours ago

World

Sanofi halts trial of Covid-19 drug after tests

Paris, France, Sep 1 – French pharma giant Sanofi said Tuesday that international Phase 3 clinical tests of its Kevzara drug for serious Covid-19...

4 hours ago

World

Japan’s Suga cements frontrunner status in PM race

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 1 – Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday cemented his status as the clear frontrunner in the race to...

4 hours ago

World

Trump heads uninvited to Kenosha with law and order in mind

Washington, United States, Aug 31 – US President Donald Trump on Tuesday was taking his law-and-order re-election mantra to flashpoint Kenosha, scene of America’s...

5 hours ago