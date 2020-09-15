Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Donald Trump has vowed to hit back at Iran if the Islamic republic strikes at the United States

World

Trump vows ‘1,000 times greater’ response to any Iran attack

Published

President Donald Trump has vowed to hit back at Iran if the Islamic republic strikes at the United States © AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski

Washington, United States, Sep 15 – US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed that any attack by Iran would be met with a response “1,000 times greater in magnitude,” after reports that Iran planned to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani.

A US media report, quoting unnamed officials, said that an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa was planned before the presidential election in November.

“According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani,” Trump tweeted.

“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

Relations between Washington and Tehran have been tense since the Iranian revolution, and have spiralled since Trump unilaterally pulled out of a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018.

In January, a US drone strike killed Soleimani in Baghdad, and Washington is pushing to extend an arms embargo on Iran that starts to progressively expire in October as well as reimposing UN sanctions on the Islamic republic.

The Iranian navy last week said it drove off American aircraft that flew close to an area where military exercises were underway near the Strait of Hormuz.

The military said three US aircraft were detected by Iran’s air force radars after they entered the country’s air defence identification zone.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth

Paris, France, Sep 14 – The atmosphere of Venus contains a gas that on Earth can be attributed to living organisms, scientists said Monday,...

19 mins ago

World

Trump dismisses climate concerns as he visits fire-ravaged western US

McClellan Park, United States, Sep 14 – President Donald Trump on Monday suggested global warming will reverse itself and dismissed climate change as a...

1 hour ago

World

WHO issues Europe deaths warning as daily infections hit new high

Copenhagen, Denmark, Sep 13 – Europe will face a rising death toll from the coronavirus during the autumn months, the World Health Organization warned...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH reports record low 48 COVID-19 cases as 131 patients discharged

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 48 coronavirus cases from 1,081 samples tested within a period of 24...

16 hours ago

County News

‘Ooliskia wapi?’ Ruto dismisses Atwoli’s clamor for extended Uhuru presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed a section of leaders clamoring for the extension of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure...

17 hours ago

County News

Public Prosecutor secures Sudi’s custody for 2 additional days

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 14 – Kapsaret lawmaker Oscar Sudi will spend an additional two days in custody after the court allowed investigators more time...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Former Raila, Mudavadi strategist Eliud Owalo joins DP Ruto’s camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Eliud Owalo, a former campaign manager for Raila Odinga who ditched the Orange Party to join Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani...

18 hours ago

World

UK MPs resume Brexit feuding as new bill faces first Commons vote

London, United Kingdom, Sep 14 – Britain’s parliament on Monday finds itself in familiar territory — arguing about Brexit — with threats of rebellion...

19 hours ago