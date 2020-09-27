Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the US Supreme Court and now faces a fast-paced confirmation process

World

Trump names ‘brilliant’ conservative to US Supreme Court

Published

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the US Supreme Court and now faces a fast-paced confirmation process © AFP / Olivier DOULIERY

Washington, United States, Sep 27 – President Donald Trump named Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, setting in motion a rush by Republicans to cement a conservative majority on the court on the eve of a tense and potentially disputed US election.

Trump stood alongside Barrett at a White House Rose Garden ceremony to announce his decision, calling her “one of the most brilliant and gifted minds” in the legal world.

Despite strong opposition from Democrats, he predicted a “very quick” and “straightforward” confirmation in the Republican-led Senate, with the process completed before the November 3 election.

If confirmed, Barrett will fill the seat of late liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, likely steering the court to the right for years, expanding the current conservative wing’s sometimes shaky 5-4 advantage to a solid 6-3.

Trump has previously filled two of the nine seats on the high court.

With the liberals’ influence waning, the court will likely see a replay of some of the biggest judicial disputes in the nation, not least abortion rights and the already battered Obamacare health care plan.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court pick © AFP / Olivier DOULIERY

More immediately — and even more explosively — a quick confirmation of Barrett would tilt the court just as fears are growing that the body may have to arbitrate a post-election dispute in which either Trump or his Democratic opponent Joe Biden refuses to accept the result.

Trump, who is well behind in the polls, has repeatedly said he may have to challenge results, alleging — without evidence — that Democrats want a “rigged” election. He said this week that the contest is likely to end up in the Supreme Court.

Biden reacted immediately, saying “the Senate should not act” until voters have chosen their next president.

Senate Judiciary Committee hearings to consider Barrett’s nomination are scheduled to begin October 12.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘Fill the seat!’ –

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden leave a ceremony to honor Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in state on September 25 at the US Capitol in Washington © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File / POOL

Underlining the heavily politicized atmosphere, Trump left soon after the Rose Garden ceremony for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania — one of the handful of swing states that hold the balance in tight presidential elections.

Trump is clearly hoping his ability to transform the Supreme Court to favorable territory for right-wing views will galvanize voters. “Fill the seat!” has become a standard chant at his rallies.

Barrett “will defend your God-given rights and freedoms,’ Trump told the crowd in Middletown, where supporters enthusiastically received news of her nomination.

“I think she’s an excellent choice,” said rally attendee Dianne Billig, 54. “I like that she is true to the constitution.”

Democrats are furious, given that Trump could lose the election, yet still leave a judicial imprint with potential to last decades. They are especially incensed, given that Barrett, 48, is replacing Ginsburg, one of the country’s biggest feminist icons and a steady ally of the left.

“Considering the fact that this Supreme Court nominee may serve on the court for 30 years, it is nothing short of outrageous that they want to approve her in fewer than 30 days,” Senator Dick Durbin, the Democratic whip, told CNN on Saturday.

Added Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat: “Justice Ginsburg must be turning over in her grave up in heaven, to see that the person they chose seems to be intent on undoing all the things that Ginsburg did.”

US President Donald Trump is making his rightward tilt of the Supreme Court a big campaign issue at rallies © AFP / Brendan Smialowski

A majority of Americans — by 57 to 38 percent — oppose the push for confirmation before the election, according to a Washington Post/ABC poll.

But leaders of the Republican majority in the Senate, which is tasked with confirming Supreme Court nominees, said they expect a vote either before the election or, at latest, during the ensuing “lame duck” session before the inauguration of the next president in January.

– Barrett reaches out –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Amy Coney Barrett, 48, is considered hostile to abortion rights — a key issue for many Republicans © University of Notre Dame/AFP/File / Julian VELASCO

Barrett was first named to the bench in 2017. A deeply conservative Catholic and mother of seven, she is an opponent of abortion, a core issue for many Republicans.

Barrett used her own remarks at the White House to try and calm the waters.

She began with an impassioned tribute to Ginsburg, saying, “should I be confirmed, I will be mindful of who came before me.”

“The flag of the United States is still flying at half staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to mark the end of a great American life,” she said, noting the jurist’s pioneering success in law. “She not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them.”

Barrett also gave a taste of what will be her presentation to the Senate, describing her conservative values as a judge.

“A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers,” she said.

In this article:
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

‘It is clear Lukashenko has to go’: France’s Macron

Paris, France, Sep 27 – French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that Belarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko must step down, after the EU refused to...

16 mins ago

Kenya

7 more patients succumb to COVID-19 in Kenya as 164 test positive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Kenya recorded seven COVID-19 fatalities Saturday, even as 164 more infections were detected. The country’s curve has been flattening...

15 hours ago

Headlines

4 DCI imposters arrested in Nairobi over Sh29mn fake gold deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 26- Four suspects accused of conning a foreigner of Sh29 million while posing as Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Prof. Charles Ong’ondo appointed KICD Director

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has appointed Professor Charles Ong’ondo as the Director of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru urges religious leaders to speak boldly against vices holding Kenya back

NAIROBI, Sep 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has encouraged religious leaders to speak consistently and openly in condemnation of the vices slowing down Kenya’s...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Suspect arrested with Cocaine in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 26 – A drug trafficker has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Mombasa. 34-year-old Buna...

20 hours ago

County News

DCI agents nab 700kg Marijuana consignment valued at Sh4mn in Juja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 — Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives in Juja confiscated 700 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa and arrested five suspects following a...

20 hours ago

Special Report

A life-saving ‘game’: Bosnia trains world’s mine-detecting dogs

Vogošća, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sep 26 – With her nose in the grass of a Bosnian field, Orna sniffs furiously until she finds her...

22 hours ago