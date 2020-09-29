Time limitation on funerals reviewed to 2 hours, graveside rites restricted to 50

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Funeral services can now last for a maximum of two hours, up from an hour under reviewed burial protocols sanctioned by the Interfaith Council.

Interfaith Council Chairperson Archbishop Anthony Muheria who issued further guidelines on Tuesday, a day after the government doubled the number of mourners allowed in funerals to 200, said a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to participate in graveside rites.

The restrictions of the number of people allowed in funerals were imposed to curtail the spread of COVID-19 after the government imposed a ban on gatherings in March.

The health ministry however relaxed burial protocols in recent weeks, scaling down the deployment of PPE-clad health officials who had sparked a public debate on the justification of hurried burials with families forced to watch from a distance.

More to follow…