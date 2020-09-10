Connect with us

Thirdway Alliance party ‘expels; Ekuru Aukot

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – In a dramatic turn of events, Thirdway Alliance Part has expelled its party leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot.

The decision was made by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) after Dr. Aukot snubbed disciplinary committee proceedings.

The committee accuses Aukot of financial impropriety, lack of civility and transparency to party members.

“Dr. Aukot has been expelled from the party and dismissed from the office of the Thirdway Alliance party leader. The party’s National Executive Committee unequivocally confirms that our members made the decision without any malice,bias or hatred,” said Fredrick Okango, the party’s Secretary-General.

Aukot’s ouster follows his suspension on August 26, when he was barred from representing or transacting any business on behalf of the party pending disciplinary meetings which he snubbed.

“The disciplinary committee convened on September 4 and all witnesses and complaints appeared and testified, however, Aukot did not appear nor did he send an apology,” Okango said.

Okango added that Aukot opted for anarchy and saw this as an opportunity to politicize grave matters raised against him.

“We have no time for sideshows and ego contests. We have an agenda to achieve and there shall be zero tolerance to impunity from any party member regardless of their status within the party ranks and society at large,” he said.

The party has been rocked by leadership wrangles which saw the current Secretary-General Okango suspended in January after he appeared to contradict the party’s position on the constitutional review process.

Dr. Angela Mwikali who has been Aukot’s deputy will be the acting party leader.

