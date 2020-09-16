Suspected armed robber commits suicide to evade arrest in Kapseret

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – A suspected armed robber in Kapseret sub-county, Uasin Gishu, is reported to have committed suicide on Wednesday to evade arrest on learning that Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers were headed to his home.

DCI said the deceased was part of a suspected gang whose members had been arrested and had already tipped off the detectives on his whereabouts.

The suspects were targeting bodaboda operators in the region. Three of the suspected gand members were finally arrested after they attacked and robbed a victim, leaving him unconscious.

“Three Robbery with violence suspects who have been terrorizing Kapseret bodaboda operators in Uasin Gishu County were last night arrested and three motorcycles recovered at Soy Likuyani following a swift pursuit on them after they attacked and robbed a victim, leaving him unconscious,” DCI said.

“After interrogating the suspects, officers proceeded to the home of the fourth suspect at Sauti ya Engine estate, but who on sighting the police and to avoid arrest took his life by cutting open his throat with a kitchen knife,” the agency added in a statement published on its Twitter account.

The suspects will remain in custody pending arraignment in court.