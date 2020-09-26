Connect with us

Suspect arrested with Cocaine in Mombasa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 26 – A drug trafficker has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Mombasa.

34-year-old Buna Mohammed Bakari was arrested when he was found in possession of Cocaine. No quantity was immediately given by the police.

Detectives said the suspect was arrested along Utange-Shanzu road.

The DCI said the arrest was a result of an operation carried out in collaboration with the Transnational Organized Crime Unit.

The DCI said exhibits collected were secured and samples sent to the Government Chemist for further analysis whose preliminary tests were positive of cocaine.

“The suspect is set to be arraigned on Monday,” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

In August 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta oversaw the destruction of a yacht with heroin worth Sh22 million.

Authorities said at the time that the yacht itself was worth Sh1 billion.

In 2019, notorious Kenyan drug dealers Baktash Akasha and his brother Ibrahim Akasha were jailed in the United States, following their extradition from the country.

Baktash is serving a 25 year jail term while his brother Ibrahim was handed 23 years behind bars.

