Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The court’s ruling on Wednesday followed a miscellaneous application filed on Mondayin which the prosecution said utterances by the respondent were likely to disturb public order, peace and security/CFM

Headlines

Sudi to spend 7 more days in custody, court cites overriding public interest

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 17 – Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi will spend an additional week in custody after a Nakuru court deferred a verdict on his bail application terming his release as a threat to public order.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate, Josephat Kalo during a session on Wednesday when the court was set to render a determination on Sudi’s bail request said public interest overrides the respondent’s right to be released on bond at the stage.

Sudi was initially presented before the court on Monday a day after he presented himself to police.

Security services had mounted an unsuccessful search for him on September 11 which was frustrated by residents who barricaded a road leading to his residence.

The court’s ruling on Wednesday followed a miscellaneous application filed on Monday in which the prosecution said utterances by the respondent were likely to disturb public order, peace and security.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (right) confers with Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi (left) during the appearance in court on Wednesday/CFM

The magistrate took note of the prosecution’s arguments to the effect that Sudi’s utterances amounted to hate speech and triggered demonstrations against him in some parts of the country.

In his ruling, Kalo said the prosecution had made out a case for the continued detention of the respondent for seven days at the Nakuru Central Police Station.

“The respondent shall continue to be detained at the Central Police Station for seven days after which he shall either be presented before court or set free,” said the magistrate.

The matter will come up for further direction on September 23.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

business

Huawei Kenya begins ICT talent program amid growing Sino-Kenya ties

NAIROBI, Sept 16 — Huawei Kenya kicked off this year’s Seeds for the Future program, which seeks to develop ICT talent amid growing Sino-Kenya...

56 seconds ago

World

US student charged with murder of Italian policeman apologises in court

Rome, Italy, Sep 16 – A US student on trial for killing an Italian policeman during a failed drug bust last year tearfully apologised...

10 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Don’t sabotage Uhuru’s Big 4 agenda

By Dr.David Matsanga in London, United Kingdom A section of Kenyan politicians who are fixated on the 2022 political campaigns are acting in total...

11 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 637 after 3 more fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 637 on Wednesday after three more patients succumbed to the disease within...

14 hours ago

World

Japan’s new PM Suga pledges to tackle virus, kickstart economy

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 16 – Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Wednesday to keep coronavirus infections under control and kickstart an economy in...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Huduma Namba e-cards production to begin in December: PS Kibicho

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho now says the mass production of the third generation Huduma Namba cards will begin...

14 hours ago

Corona Virus

CoG sends county employees on 14-day leave over budget hitch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 –The Council of Governors (CoG) has directed all county employees to proceed on a fourteen-day leave with non-essential services suspended...

15 hours ago

business

Bayer East Africa offers seed relief to smallholder farmers in 10 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – About 200,000 smallholder farmers from ten counties across the country are set to benefit from a donation of seeds...

16 hours ago