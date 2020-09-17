Sudi to spend 7 more days in custody, court cites overriding public interest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 17 – Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi will spend an additional week in custody after a Nakuru court deferred a verdict on his bail application terming his release as a threat to public order.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate, Josephat Kalo during a session on Wednesday when the court was set to render a determination on Sudi’s bail request said public interest overrides the respondent’s right to be released on bond at the stage.

Sudi was initially presented before the court on Monday a day after he presented himself to police.

Security services had mounted an unsuccessful search for him on September 11 which was frustrated by residents who barricaded a road leading to his residence.

The court’s ruling on Wednesday followed a miscellaneous application filed on Monday in which the prosecution said utterances by the respondent were likely to disturb public order, peace and security. Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (right) confers with Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi (left) during the appearance in court on Wednesday/CFM

The magistrate took note of the prosecution’s arguments to the effect that Sudi’s utterances amounted to hate speech and triggered demonstrations against him in some parts of the country.

In his ruling, Kalo said the prosecution had made out a case for the continued detention of the respondent for seven days at the Nakuru Central Police Station.

“The respondent shall continue to be detained at the Central Police Station for seven days after which he shall either be presented before court or set free,” said the magistrate.

The matter will come up for further direction on September 23.