SRC says pay review clamor by KNH workers misguided

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Wednesday dismissed pay review demands by Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) workers as misguided saying the demands were not anchored on five core principles guiding job grading and salary structures.

SRC was responding to claims made by health workers posted to the national referral facility who claimed the elevation of the institution’s categorization in 2012 required the review of its workers remuneration in tandem with the hospital’s status.

In 2012 SRC’s advisory committee evaluated all parastatals in the country including referral hospitals such as KNH which was upgraded from level 3C to 7A, consequently elevating all the 7,000 employees to a different salary scale.

SRC however halted the implementation process maintaining that hospital re-categorization didn’t alter the worth of jobs.

“The industrial action at KNH is as a result of demands for pay increase is outside the Commissions advice,” SRC stated.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General Seth Panyako accused the SRC of overstepping its mandate and failing to implement a salary review which had been approved by Parliament. They said the money was already released by the National Treasury.

The Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Education Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIA)led by Shop Steward Kenneth Thuranira demanded that SRC implements the salary review for the workers to call off the strike.

SRC however said it will conduct another evaluation exercise in a bid to resolve the matter.

“The commission will re-evaluate jobs at KNH to address any emerging issues, and upon completion of this exercise, the Commission will issue its advisory,” SRC stated.