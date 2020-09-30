Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The remuneration agency based at Narobi’s Williamson House said it will conduct another evaluation exercise in a bid to resolve the matter/CFM- Njoki Kihiu

Capital Health

SRC says pay review clamor by KNH workers misguided

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Wednesday dismissed pay review demands by Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) workers as misguided saying the demands were not anchored on five core principles guiding job grading and salary structures.

SRC was responding to claims made by health workers posted to the national referral facility who claimed the elevation of the institution’s categorization in 2012 required the review of its workers remuneration in tandem with the hospital’s status.

In 2012 SRC’s advisory committee evaluated all parastatals in the country including referral hospitals such as KNH which was upgraded from level 3C to 7A, consequently elevating all the 7,000 employees to a different salary scale.

SRC however halted the implementation process maintaining that hospital re-categorization didn’t alter the worth of jobs.

“The industrial action at KNH is as a result of demands for pay increase is outside the Commissions advice,” SRC stated.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General Seth Panyako accused the SRC of overstepping its mandate and failing to implement a salary review which had been approved by Parliament. They said the money was already released by the National Treasury.

The Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Education Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIA)led by Shop Steward Kenneth Thuranira demanded that SRC implements the salary review for the workers to call off the strike.

SRC however said it will conduct another evaluation exercise in a bid to resolve the matter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The commission will re-evaluate jobs at KNH to address any emerging issues, and upon completion of this exercise, the Commission will issue its advisory,” SRC stated.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Kuwait swears in new emir after death of acclaimed ruler

Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sep 30 – Kuwait on Wednesday swore in its new emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and prepared to receive the body...

5 mins ago

County News

Rescue workers trace survivor under the rubble of collapsed 4-storey building in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 30 – Rescue workers conducting a search operation for three unaccounted for persons under the rubble of a collapsed 4-storey incomplete...

25 mins ago

World

Biden faces down raging Trump in chaotic debate

Cleveland, United States, Sep 29 – Democrat Joe Biden told a raging President Donald Trump to “shut up” in a chaotic opening debate that...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Auditor General faults unchecked direct procurement by KEMSA, wants payments halted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) on Wednesday described the use of direct procurement by the Kenya Medical...

1 hour ago

Politics

Trump-Biden, round one: taxes, protests, and lots of insults

Cleveland, United States, Sep 30 – It was messy and there was a lot of shouting, but President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe...

3 hours ago

County News

Reveler killed by 2 assailants in night club raid, police probing motive

MAKUENI, Kenya, Sep 30 – A unnamed individual was killed at a public pub in Kathonzweni Market, Makueni county, Tuesday night after two armed...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Auditor General to submit preliminary KEMSA report to Senate probe team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Auditor General Nancy Gathungu was Wednesday morning slated to hand over a preliminary report on the utilization of COVID-19...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

UK transgender patients turn to crowdfunding due to huge delays

London, United Kingdom, Sep 30 – Jay knew he was different from a young age and when adolescence hit, his increasingly feminine body did...

5 hours ago