South Africa’s ANC to refund state for flight to Zimbabwe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Johannesburg, South Africa, Sep 16 – South Africa’s ruling ANC vowed Tuesday to reimburse government for use of an airforce jet that flew its officials to Harare last week for crisis talks on Zimbabwe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched a high-powered delegation of envoys from his African National Congress (ANC) to discuss political and economic problems in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

But the delegation jetted into Harare on a state plane, sparking widespread criticism and allegations of abuse of state resources for party business.

The ANC delegates were also pilloried for breaching lockdown regulations as South Africa’s borders are shut to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“We travelled in an unusual manner and profusely humble ourselves where we went wrong during the lockdown,” the ANC said in a statement.

It added that it “will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation”.

The officials had shared the flight with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who had a scheduled meeting in Zimbabwe to discuss regional issues following a recent summit of a regional bloc, the Southern African Development Community.

South Africa is facing the brunt of the Zimbabwean crisis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Many Zimbabwean migrants fleeing the economic hardships flock to neighbouring South Africa in search of a better life.