Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri. /FILE.

County News

Senators fire back at CoG on harassment claim, insist Governors must be audited

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee has hit out at the Council of Governors (CoG) for defending county bosses who fail to honor invites on audit queries.

The Committee Chairperson, who is also Kisii Senator, Samson Ongeri said the committee and by extension the Senate would not abdicate it’s role to oversight counties because a section of the Governors had proved to be difficult.

While citing the case of Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria who has, on numerous occasions, ignored the committee’s invitations, Ongeri the committee will not be “blackmailed, threatened or our integrity mudded by a few Governors who are afraid to account for the many billions in their disposal”.

Governor Wa Iria who is also the CoG Vice-Chairperson was recently fined Sh500,000 by the for failing to honor the summons.

“Governors need to be reminded that accountability before the committee is not collective through the Council of Governors but is individual responsibility of each governor,” Ongeri said a day after the CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya issued a statement saying the committee was harrassing governors, demanding that they appear physically despite an agreement for virtual sessions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee last week petitioned the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to arrest Governor Wa Iria and present him before it “on September 10, to answer audit queries in three financial years from 2015 to 2018”.

Ongeri referred to Wa Iria as a “fugitive of justice who must tell Muranga people how he spent their resources”.

The former Education Minister warned Governor Wa Iria not to take the matter lightly and stop casting aspersions on the integrity of the committee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Instead of the Muranga Governor addressing himself for failing to honour our summons or otherwise produce himself before us, he has taken a dangerous path,” Ongeri said.

Oparanya has said that Governors will not bow to what he describes as the “extortionist nature of the committee”.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya records 415 more COVID recoveries and 179 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – Hope for Kenya to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic keep on rising, with the increased recovery cases. On Friday, the...

43 mins ago

Kenya

Makueni’s Procurement Portal is Kenya’s best bet on curbing corruption in Counties – Kibwana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – Makueni County’s Open Contracting Portal will go a long way in curbing rampant corruption and hold elected leaders accountable on how they run resources,...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Court orders mental check on Obure and Ouko to face Omwenga murder charge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – The High Court has ordered mental assessment on businessman Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Ouko before they can...

2 hours ago

Kenya

SRC kicks off third public sector remuneration cycle to check wage bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has launched the third public sector remuneration cycle, which will determine what state...

2 hours ago

County News

Kibwana says Senate to blame if counties are shut over revenue standoff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has faulted the Senate over the County Revenue stalemate, saying the prolonged disagreement on revenue...

3 hours ago

World

Stop ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong affairs, China tells UN experts

Beijing, China, Sep 4 – China issued a fierce rebuke Friday to UN experts who said a draconian national security law imposed upon Hong...

4 hours ago

County News

Lari MP Jonah Mburu arrested for embezzling Sh27mn from CDF kitty

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – Lari Member of Parliament Jonah Mburu Mwangi was arrested Friday, following an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Chamber of Commerce boss Ngatia urges formation of policy to support investors

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia has urged Parliament to draft a policy to...

5 hours ago