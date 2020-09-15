Connect with us

Officials flag off medical supplies from KEMSA Headquarters in July 2018. Top officials at the authority are under investigations over CPOVID-19 funds expenditure/CFM

Senate Health, COVID-19 committees resume KEMSA probe sittings

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – The Standing Committee on Health  and the Ad Hoc Committee on COVID–19 which are jointly investigating the alleged mismanagement of funds at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) were set to resume their joint sittings on Tuesday.

The joint committee is expected to hold virtual meetings with Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, the Public  Procurement Regulatory  Authority, the Pharmacy  and Poisons Board and the Kenya Bureau of  Standards.

Committee co-chairs, Nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga and Trans-Nzoia Senator Micheal Mbitho, said investigations conducted by the Senators will establish if the KEMSA management plundered public resources in sourcing for expensive equipment at a time when the country was tackling the pandemic.

KEMSA has been on the spotlight after it emerged that its officials dished out tenders to mysterious entities under the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic supplies procurement.

This came hot on the heels of an audit that exposed procurement and financial irregularities that put at risk more than Sh100billion of both donor funds and taxpayers’ money.

