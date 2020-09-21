Connect with us

Capital News
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha assesses a laboratory at Mount Kenya University during a preinspection visit on August 12, 2020/MKU

Corona Virus

Science-based tertiary institutions cleared to assess final year students

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday said all science-based final year university students will return to schools and proceed with exams under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Magoha who addressed journalists after a meeting with education stakeholders at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) said the students whose graduation was hindered by incomplete practical exams can go back to school to complete their studies.

“Those people who are in the final year and who are about to graduate but cannot go physically and do the science practicals can go back to school and complete their exams,” Magoha said.

He, however noted that for other students in tertiary and middle level colleges, their fate is dependent on a larger stakeholders’ forum which will consider the proposals on reopening of institutions of higher learning.

“We are waiting for the larger stakeholders which will be anytime between September 21 and 28, to concur with what we have decided. We are going to encourage them to start with the ones which have examination classes then we manage it from there,” Magoha added.

A report prepared by the national COVID-19 Education Response Committee chaired by Dr Sarah Ruto, KICD Chairperson, is yet to be submitted at a national consultative conference that is expected to determine the actual resumption of in-person learning.

Centers on learning were shut mid-March after the health ministry confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia, who was also present ordered both primary and secondary school teachers to report back to learning institutions by September 28 ahead of the eventual reopening of schools.

She said teachers are prepared to recover the time lost due to a nationwide coronavirus-triggered closure of schools in mid-March.

