Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Sanofi's research and development work took 20 years, costing more than 1.5 billion euros to develop its dengue vaccine

Capital Health

Sanofi halts trial of Covid-19 drug after tests

Published

French pharma giant Sanofi is halting the trial of its Kevzara drug for serious Covid-19 cases after international Phase 3 clinical tests © AFP/File / FRANCK FIFE

Paris, France, Sep 1 – French pharma giant Sanofi said Tuesday that international Phase 3 clinical tests of its Kevzara drug for serious Covid-19 cases had proved inconclusive and it was halting the trial.

The Phase 3 test — normally the last before official approval for use — “did not meet the primary or secondary evaluation criteria compared with a placebo, and in both cases, compared with established hospital care,” it said in a statement.

Sanofi said neither it nor its American partner in developing the drug, Regeneron, “envisage further clinical tests of Kevzara for the treatment of Covid-19.”

Although Kevzara “did not give us the results we were hoping for, we are proud of the work done by our team,” Sanofi global research head Dr. John Reed said in the statement.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic late last year in China, it has claimed more than 800,000 lives and caused huge economic damage, sparking a global race to find a vaccine and effective treatments.

Sanofi is one of many companies developing a vaccine but scientists are cautious in saying that at best, one may only be available by the end of this year for initial use.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Trump heads uninvited to Kenosha with law and order in mind

Washington, United States, Aug 31 – US President Donald Trump on Tuesday was taking his law-and-order re-election mantra to flashpoint Kenosha, scene of America’s...

26 mins ago

World

Japan party vote to replace PM Abe set for Sept 14: reports

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 1 – Japan’s ruling party will vote September 14 on a replacement for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-serving premier,...

38 mins ago

World

Climate change fuels sharp increase in glacier lakes

Paris, France, Aug 31 – The volume of lakes formed as glaciers worldwide melt due to climate change has jumped by 50 percent in...

3 hours ago

World

Junk food linked to age-marker in chromosomes: study

Paris, France, Sep 1 – People who eat a lot of industrially processed junk food are more likely to exhibit a change in their...

5 hours ago

World

Biden calls for end to ‘lawlessness’ in protest-hit US cities

Pittsburgh, United States, Sep 1 – Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden on Monday called for an end to “lawlessness” and violence in protest-hit...

6 hours ago

World

WHO urges ‘dialogue’ with virus protesters

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug 31 – The World Health Organization urged governments Monday to engage with people demonstrating against Covid-19 restrictions and listen to their...

6 hours ago

Africa

IOM sets stage for Matsanga’s ICC appeal Chamber V application

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – Ugandan-born activist Dr. David Nyekorach -Matsanga is now set to move to ICC Appeal Chamber V seeking orders to...

6 hours ago

World

Macron in Lebanon calls for speedy government formation

Beirut, Lebanon, Aug 31 – French President Emmanuel Macron called Monday for the swift formation of a crisis government in Lebanon following the designation...

8 hours ago