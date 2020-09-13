Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP said, “Odinga does not understand how it feels to be poor since he was born in riches.”/FILE/DPPS

Headlines

Ruto says undeterred in quest to empower small-scale business owners

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday said he will continue engaging Kenyans doing small businesses like boda-boda operators, in what he termed as an empowerment plan geared at elevating their businesses.

His sentiments came amidst sharp criticism from Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga who has questioned the source of his money.

But the DP said, “Odinga does not understand how it feels to be poor since he was born in riches.”

He extended an invitation to the Kitengela Boda-Boda Association members next week, to his Karen official residence.

The Deputy President was addressing a roadside rally in Kajiado town, after attending a church service in Kajiado, the home county of Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, who recently sparked rage from Ruto’s camp after referring to him as a “mere clerk” of the President.

“They have disrespected us for long. They think a son of a peasant cannot become a President. We shall demystify the myth in 2022,” the DP said to a rapturous cheer from the crowd.

Two years to the General Elections, the Deputy President said he will not be derailed by his competitors, using his common mantra of being “with God and the People.”

He further asked Kenyans to shun political leaders evoking tension that might lead to disruption of peace.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We no longer have fools to fight,” he said.

Ruto’s renewed political activities came at a time Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are set to resume countrywide lobbying for the Building Bridges Initiative, which is set to culminate into a referendum to amend the Constitution (2010).

Already Odinga has held a series of meetings in the Coast, Western Kenya and Nairobi, saying “nobody can stop reggae,” while referring to an impending constitutional amendment.

While the President has been categorical he will retire from politics in 2022, a section of political hangers-on have hinted on a possible plan to extend his mandate through seeking a fresh mandate, but it remains unclear how it will be done.

The constitution gives any President only two terms of five years each.

Odinga too is expected to make another attempt at the presidency in 2022.

“We now have the system,” his elder brother Oburu Odinga said, expressing confidence of the ODM leader winning in 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Record 268 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in 24 hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – The health ministry announced the recovery of 296 coronavirus patients including a record 268 who were discharged from various hospitals countrywide,...

34 seconds ago

World

Angry EU rounds on Johnson’s claim of Brexit blockade

London, United Kingdom, Sep 13 – Ireland on Sunday rejected an incendiary claim by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the EU is plotting to...

1 hour ago

Politics

Russia holds regional polls in shadow of Navalny’s poisoning

Novosibirsk, Russian Federation, Sep 13 – Russians on Sunday voted in regional elections overshadowed by the poisoning of the main opposition leader Alexei Navalny,...

2 hours ago

World

With travel limited, plane cafes take off in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, Sep 13 – With millions around the world stuck at home due to the pandemic, “plane cafes” in Thailand are offering customers...

6 hours ago

County News

Wife, 2 sons and daughter arrested over patriarch’s murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives have arrested four members of a family in Nakuru over the murder of the...

6 hours ago

World

US brands Chinese curbs on American diplomats ‘escalation’

Washington, United States, Sep 13 – The US on Saturday called a decision by Beijing to impose restrictions on all American diplomats on Chinese...

7 hours ago

Corona Virus

Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march

Paris, France, Sep 13 – Clinical trials of one of the most advanced experimental Covid-19 vaccines resumed Saturday after a brief safety pause, as...

7 hours ago

World

Philippines deports US Marine pardoned for transgender killing

Manila, Philippines, Sep 13 – A US marine convicted of killing a transgender woman in the Philippines was deported on Sunday after being pardoned...

8 hours ago