Ruto meets independent Msambweni aspirant as Jubilee ticket flops

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday met an independent candidate in the Msambweni by-election, just a day after the Jubilee Party announced it will not field a candidate in the mini poll.

The aspirant, Feisak Abdallah Bader, visited the DP at his Karen residence in the company Members of Parliament from coast region among them Nyali’s Mohammed Ali, Kilifi North’s Owen Mbaya, Lungalunga’s Khatib Mwashetani, Lamu East’s Athman Shariff and Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa.

Details of the meeting were not disclosed but Ruto on Wednesday said he will not shy off from supporting a candidate of his choice since the ruling party was not fielding an aspirant.

While conceding to Jubilee Party’s decision not to field a candidate despite having prepped a candidate who decamped from ODM, Ruto said he was of the opinion that the ruling party fields a candidate for the Msambweni race.

Sharlet Mariam said she was disappointed by the ruling party.

"It is the democratic right of the people of Msambweni to elect a leader that they think is fit to represent them in Parliament. I'm very disappointed and I'm asking Tuju to give us direction," she lamented.

The DP while addressing a joint presser with Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju on Wednesday conceded to the Party’s decision not to field a candidate for upcoming Mswambweni constituency by-elections citing the need to unite the ruling party.

“I was of a completely different view that the party fields a candidate in Msambweni. The decision has already been made and we want to make one decision as the party,” he said.

Tuju had advised aspirants were interested in a Jubilee ticket to vie for the seat to do so using other avenues.

The Msambweni Constituency by-election is slated for December 15.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March. The ODM MP succumbed to cancer.