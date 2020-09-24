Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Feisak Abdallah Bader visited the DP at his Karen residence on Thursday/DPPS

County News

Ruto meets independent Msambweni aspirant as Jubilee ticket flops

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday met an independent candidate in the Msambweni by-election, just a day after the Jubilee Party announced it will not field a candidate in the mini poll.

The aspirant, Feisak Abdallah Bader, visited the DP at his Karen residence in the company Members of Parliament from coast region among them Nyali’s Mohammed Ali, Kilifi North’s Owen Mbaya, Lungalunga’s Khatib Mwashetani, Lamu East’s Athman Shariff and Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa.

Details of the meeting were not disclosed but Ruto on Wednesday said he will not shy off from supporting a candidate of his choice since the ruling party was not fielding an aspirant.

While conceding to Jubilee Party’s decision not to field a candidate despite having prepped a candidate who decamped from ODM, Ruto said he was of the opinion that the ruling party fields a candidate for the Msambweni race.

Sharlet Mariam said she was disappointed by the ruling party.

“It is the democratic right of the people of Msambweni to elect a leader that they think is fit to represent them in Parliament. I’m very disappointed and I’m asking Tuju to give us direction,” she lamented.

Feisak Abdallah Bader, visited the DP in the company Members of Parliament from coast region among them Nyali’s Mohammed Ali, Kilifi North’s Owen Mbaya, Lungalunga’s Khatib Mwashetani, Lamu East’s Athman Shariff and Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa/DPPS

The DP while addressing a joint presser with Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju on Wednesday conceded to the Party’s decision not to field a candidate for upcoming Mswambweni constituency by-elections citing the need to unite the ruling party. 

“I was of a completely different view that the party fields a candidate in Msambweni. The decision has already been made and we want to make one decision as the party,” he said.

Tuju had advised aspirants were interested in a Jubilee ticket to vie for the seat to do so using other avenues.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Msambweni Constituency by-election is slated for December 15.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March. The ODM MP succumbed to cancer.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Focus on China

China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Sydney, Australia, Sep 24 – China is running hundreds of detention centres in northwest Xinjiang across a network that is much bigger than previously...

11 mins ago

business

Regulators must impose more stiff sanctions in dirty money fightback: analysts

London, United Kingdom, Sep 24 – Financial regulators must impose more heavy penalties to combat money laundering, experts argue, after an international journalism investigation...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Maraga is a man on a mission

By Dr.David Matsanga in London United Kingdom This week marks exactly 161 years since British novelist Charles Dickens wrote “A tale of two cities”....

3 hours ago

Kenya

Raila urges wider consultations on Parliament dissolution bid

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 24 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga is urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to consult widely before making a decision on the Chief Justice...

4 hours ago

Top stories

New bid but little hope to reform UN Security Council

United Nations, United States, Sep 24 – A flurry of world leaders have appealed again to the United Nations to reform the Security Council,...

4 hours ago

Africa

Effective multilateralism key to overcoming global challenges, President Kenyatta says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 24 – Effective multilateral action within a rule-based international system is key to overcoming global challenges including securing lasting peace and...

5 hours ago

World

Israeli hospital transforms car park into virus ward

Haifa, Israel, Sep 24 – As Israeli doctors confront a surge in coronavirus cases, with some patients waiting for hours in ambulances, one hospital...

5 hours ago

World

Saudi dissidents launch opposition party amid ‘repression’

London, United Kingdom, Sep 23 – A group of Saudi dissidents exiled in Britain, the US and elsewhere announced the launch of an opposition...

11 hours ago