Ruto is a clerk like the rest of us in Cabinet: Tobiko

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has waded in the supremacy battle pitting a section of senior ranking government officials against Deputy President William Ruto terming him as a mere clerk in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Tobiko who spoke during an event at Loita Forest in Kajiado on Friday accused Ruto and his allies of disrespecting the Head of State yet he is just an assistant to the President like the rest of the Cabinet Secretaries.

“Respect is a two-way traffic. If you cannot respect the president then you do not deserve to be respected by anyone. In fact, the Deputy President is a clerk to the President and the way I respect the President. Even the DP must respect him,” Tobiko said.

He was responding to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who also labelled him a clerk after the Cabinet Secretary castigated Ruto for hosting a delegation of leaders from Kajiado for a political meeting at his Karen residence.

Murkomen faulted President Kenyatta for condoning contemptuous remarks by Cabinet Secretaries against his deputy.

“Without the blessings of the President these idiotic CSs would never have insulted the DP. William Ruto is not anyone’s clerk. He was jointly elected with the President and without him Uhuru would not be President and Tobiko would never be a clerk. In a working state Tobiko would be sacked,” Murkomen said via Twitter.

Tobiko and his cabinet colleagues, Fred Matiangi and Mutahi Kagwe had visited Kajiado county where they inspecting ongoing development projects.

DP Ruto has been increasingly sidelined in government since 2018 with junior officials openly showing contempt against him.

The Deputy President, has, however maintained that the relationship with the President is intact alluding that his absence from Kenyatta’s government during the second term is an agreement between the two aimed at securing the Head of State’s legacy.